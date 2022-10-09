‘Smile’ Widens With Huge Overseas Increase As It Nears $100M Global – The Hamden Journal

Paramount’s Smile is positively grinning ear-to-ear as the horror pic from director Parker Finn saw a wild 19% upswing in holdovers at the international box office in its second frame. The weekend gross was $17.5M in 61 markets for a $40M offshore cume and $89.9M global to date.

The overseas increase is quite literally gobsmacking — even this year’s mega-holder Top Gun: Maverick, also from Paramount, eased (though very slightly) in its sophomore frame. We’re hearing word of mouth is propelling this pic, not a particular holiday/weather scenario.

The only new opening market this frame was Korea, where Smile debuted at No. 5 with $335K at 355K locations. In Mexico, the second session was good for $2M, a 26% increase on opening, at No. 1 for a local cume is $4.2M.

The UK likewise grossed $2M in the sophomore frame; up 25% from the opening and at No. 1. Local cume is $5.4M.

Germany is perhaps the biggest standout, doubling the first weekend. Running total there is $3.4M.

Other markets smiling on Smile include France ($3.2M cume/+8% from last weekend); Australia ($2.3M cume/+43%) and Spain ($2.2M/+51%).

Elsewhere, and as reported earlier, Universal/Working Title’s Ticket to Paradise had a strong fifth frame with $10.6M. It is currently tracking ahead of The Lost City, House of Gucci and Last Christmas and has an offshore cume of $60.6M before domestic opens on October 21.

France opened this weekend with $1M. Mexico too, above comps. Italy was a clear No. 1 at $800K. Hungary delivered the market’s best opening for any film starring Roberts or Clooney with a No.1 start of $200K.

In holds, the UK has grossed $7.5M, Germany is at the same cume and Australia has surpassed the lifetime of Last Christmas and House of Gucci with $8.6M through Sunday.

In other news, New Line/Warner Bros’ Don’t Worry Darling conjured $6.1M in 66 markets this session. It had a 45% drop in holdovers and saw a No. 1 $2.2M debut in Australia (including previews).

Meanwhile, TriStar Pictures/eOne’s The Woman King expanded its overseas rollout this session with $5.4M. The international cume to date is $10M with global at $64.1M.

The UK (where eOne releases) led all new markets with $1.5M (including previews). The Middle East (via SPRI) debuted to $1.3M as a region, led by United Arab Emirates with $500K.

Holdover business has been strong, with Brazil off only 15% and France down just 18%

In China, it’s pretty meh. Last week’s new entry for National Day and ahead of the party congress, Home Coming, added about $22M for a $162M cume after two days. These are not strong numbers for the market.

MISC UPDATED CUMES/NOTABLE

Avatar Rerelease (DIS): $3.9M intl weekend (51 markets); $48.6M intl cume/$71.9M global

*Amsterdam (DIS): $3.5M intl weekend (30 markets); $3.5M intl cume/$10M global

DC League of Super-Pets (WB): $2.6M intl weekend (70 markets); $106M intl cume/$198.5M global

Tad the Last Explorer and the Emerald Table (PAR): $2.3M intl weekend (32 markets); $24M intl cume

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (SNY/CRU): $2.1M combined weekend ex-Japan; $73.4M global cume (ex-Japan)

Minions: The Rise of Gru (UNI): $1.4M intl weekend (84 markets); $560M intl cume/$927.5M global

Where the Crawdads Sing (SNY): $1.2M intl weekend (33 markets); $45M intl cume/$135M global

Bullet Train (SNY): $1M intl weekend (54 markets); $136M intl cume/$238.2M

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris (UNI): $761K intl weekend (21 markets); $3.1M intl cume/$13.5M global

Moonage Daydream (UNI): $402K intl weekend (38 markets); $6.1M intl cume/$9.9M global

Top Gun: Maverick (PAR): $1.3M intl weekend (46 markets); $765.1M intl cume/$1.48B global

*Denotes new

And, on a brief personal note, rest in peace Nikki.