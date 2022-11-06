‘Smile’ Crosses $200M At Global Box Office – The Hamden Journal

Paramount’s Parker Finn-directed horror pic Smile has laughed all the way past the $200M mark worldwide. After six weeks in release – and with scary strong holds – the split through Sunday is $99.1M domestic and $103.8M from the international box office for a global cume of $202.9M.

This original movie has positively beamed with only slight drops (and in some cases increases) throughout its run, while carving out a niche and navigating its own path amidst varied competition. It initially released in late September and rose a wild 32% in its sophomore frame internationally while boasting the second-best hold ever (-22%) for an R-rated horror movie domestically in the second weekend.

This weekend internationally, it added $5.1M from 62 overseas markets for a 35% dip. That’s post-Halloween and with other horror movies in play.

From Paramount and Temple Hill, and starring Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner, Robin Weigert, Caitlin Stasey, Kal Penn and Rob Morgan, Smile is the biggest horror movie of 2022 in 43 markets including the UK, Germany, France, Austria, Spain and Australia. It’s also Paramount all-time biggest horror movie in 27 markets including Germany, France, Austria, Scandinavia, Israel, Poland and Mexico.

To date, the Top 5 offshore markets are the UK ($12.5M), Germany ($11.1M), France ($8.7M), Mexico ($8.2M) and Spain ($5.3M).

Said Paramount Pictures President and Chief Executive Officer Brian Robbins today, “The spectacular worldwide performance of Smile demonstrates what is truly possible when you deliver a brilliantly sticky marketing campaign on top of a masterfully made high-concept horror film. Thank you to all our creative partners, director Parker Finn, the amazing cast, and our best-in-class production, marketing and distribution teams for creating a communal entertainment experience that movie-loving audiences can only find in the theaters!”

Smile is produced by Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Isaac Klausner and Robert Salerno, and executive produced by Adam Fishbach.