‘Smash’ Musical Headed To Broadway “Sooner Than Later”, Says Composer – The Hamden Journal

The stage musical adaptation of NBC’s Smash is “alive and kicking,” says producer Neil Meron, and he and composer Marc Shaiman have the photos to prove it.

Both Meron and Shaiman posted photos – and, in Shaiman’s case, some Broadway-belting-style audio clips – of an all-star reading of the work in progress, with Meron writing, “Last week, Robert Greenblatt, myself and an unnamed producing partner, who has many incredible movie credits on his resume, proudly assembled this creative team that is breathing new life into our TV series—amazing book by writers Rick Elice and Bob Martin, the iconic score and then some by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman and musical director extraordinaire Stephen Oremus.”

See the photos below.

Shaiman wasn’t quite as shy about that big movie production – no secret it’s Steven Spielberg – and provided a few more hints about the project.

Among the performers at the reading: Smash series stars Megan Hilty and Krysta Rodriguez along with The Prom originals Brooks Ashmanskas and Beth Leavel, Kimberly Akimbo‘s Bonnie Milligan, Daniel Breaker (Shrek the Musical), Kristine Nielsen (Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus), Maddie Baillio (Hairspray Live) and Christian Thompson (Ain’t Too Proud).

Writes Shaiman: “So, this past Friday, we had a reading of Smash – The Musical, a new Broadway show that takes place, well, to be au courant, in a Smash ‘multiverse’. Surrounded by a hysterical script by @bobmartin9000 & Rick Elice, @scottwittman & I got to hear our songs for Bombshell (the Marilyn Monroe Musical we wrote for Smash) come alive again, with a brilliant gathering of performers. Who knows if we’ll ever get a cast like the one we had on Friday, but let me tell you, if you wanna hear if your script is working, get Brooks Ashmanskas, @bethleavel, @danielbreaker, @krysta_rod, @thenickrod @kristinenielsenofficial, @christianthompsonactor, @maddiebaillio, @beltingbons and, yes, @meganhilty to read it for you. Then add in @steoremus’ sight-reading ensemble of my dreams. The drama, the laughter, the tears just like pearls…We laughed, we cried, we plotzed!”

Shaiman writes that he and Wittman wrote a new song for the reading (“maybe more to come”).

“We have no concrete plans yet,” Shaiman writes, “this was just the first reading, but I think I can safely say that, unless the world ends soon, you really will get to see Smash on Broadway sooner than later!”

See the Instagram post and photos from Shaiman and Meron below.