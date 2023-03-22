‘Smash’ Musical Headed to Broadway From Producers Steven Spielberg, Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron

At long last, “Smash,” a stage musical adaptation of the NBC series, is heading to Broadway.

Steven Spielberg, Robert Greenblatt and Neil Meron, who produced the original series, will serve as lead producers on the musical. It’s expected to debut during the 2024-2025 season. Additional details, including the cast, have yet to be announced.

Theater veteran Susan Stroman (“The Producers”) is directing the production, with a score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (“Some Like It Hot,” Hairspray,” “Mary Poppins Returns”), who wrote “Let Me Be Your Star” and dozens of more songs for the television show, many of which will be used in the musical. They will also be writing additional new material.

Bob Martin (“The Prom”) and Rick Elice (“Jersey Boys”) are writing the book. Joshua Bergasse, who choreographed the TV series, will return for the stage adaptation.

Debra Messing, Jack Davenport, Megan Hilty, Katharine McPhee and Christian Borle starred in “Smash,” which was created by Theresa Rebeck and ran for two seasons. Like the television series, the stage version will follow the process of mounting the musical “Bombshell,” about the life of Marilyn Monroe. But producers say the Broadway adaptation will “depart liberally from the series.”

“‘Smash’ is near and dear to my heart, and it was always my hope that a musical inspired by the show would eventually come to the stage,” Spielberg said. “We now have an incredible creative team, and I’m looking forward to completing the ‘Smash’ journey, which began with my producing partners over 10 years ago.”

Greenblatt added, “Speaking for myself and Neil Meron, we’re elated that Steven wanted to join us as we bring ‘Smash’ to the stage, as we’ve always felt that Shaiman and Wittman’s incredible score belonged on Broadway. And collaborating with the incomparable Susan Stroman, one of the best directors of musicals, plus first-class bookwriters Rick Elice and Bob Martin, and our original choreographer Josh Bergasse, is pure joy.”

“Smash” ended in 2012, and Meron says there’s not a week that goes by without someone asking when the show will be turned into a musical.

“We think we’ve come up with something the die-hard series fans will love but that will also be exciting for people who never saw an episode of the show,” Meron said. “And above all else, it will be a valentine to the Broadway musical and the exhilarating rollercoaster ride of bringing one to life.”

