Small plane crashes into the ocean off coast of Huntington Beach, California

DNA Leads To Arrest Of Elderly Man In Two California Cold Cases Murders 16 Years Apart

Authorities say that DNA had identified a suspect wanted for multiple cold cases around the San Francisco Bay Area, including the murders of two women. James Ray Gary, 76, was arrested on Tuesday after physical evidence from a 2021 sex crime matched DNA found with two homicide victims, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office. Gary was booked for the 1980 murder of Latrelle Lindsay, 46, with officials stating they expect to charge him soon with the 1996 murder of Winifred Douglas, 46, as