Small-Cap Stocks Have Gotten Crushed. Watch for Them to Rebound Soon.

Text size







Michael Nagle/Bloomberg





Small-company stocks have gotten hit hard—harder than their larger peers. That means small-caps could face less risk if the market continues to fall and more upside once it starts to turn.

While the



S&P 500

has fallen 23.4% from its January all-time high, the small-cap



Russell 2000

has dropped 31.8% from its own record, which it set in November. That makes sense given that everything making large-cap stocks fall—high inflation, the Fed’s interest-rate increases, and recession fears among them—hit small companies harder. But it also means that once investors stop worrying and look ahead to better times, small-caps could outperform.