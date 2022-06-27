Slumping Chip Stocks Microchip and Analog Devices See Insider Buying

Text size





Microchip and Analog Devices have been touted by analysts as safer picks

Dreamstime





Two chip stocks that have been touted by analysts as safer picks amid the market’s general turmoil, and slowing demand for semiconductors, just saw significant buying by insiders.

Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore wrote in a report this month that

Microchip



Technology (ticker: MCHP) was one of his two top Overweight-rated ideas among broad-based chip suppliers. Microchip has “one of the best operating models and broadest portfolios in semis,” he wrote. Moore has an $81 price target on Microchip stock.