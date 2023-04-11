Slick Man City find top gear and ‘brutally punish’ Bayern Munich

Haaland: Manchester City vs Bayern Munich live: score and latest updates from the Champions League – REUTERS/Molly Darlington

The list of the dispatched is becoming ever more illustrious. An example was made of RB Leipzig, Burnley, Southampton before Manchester City moved on to Liverpool 10 days previously and now one more of the greats of European football diminished in ways they rarely encounter.

Only twice before this season have Bayern Munich conceded three and on both occasions they scored five in reply. There is still more of this tie to come in Bavaria next week when Thomas Tuchel’s new Bayern Munich will hope to retrieve something of this Champions League quarter-final, but just what, they will be wondering. Pep Guardiola’s team is on an eight-game winning run but that does not really describe the levels they are reaching.

This was another outstanding City win, and a group of players who are in a groove that feels quite spectacular at times. Bayern’s best performer was undoubtedly their goalkeeper Yann Sommer, which tells you how much worse it could have been for them without his confident, if occasionally eccentric, last stand. Hard to pick a best City performer from amongst Bernardo Silva, scorer of the second; Rodri, who hit the first; and Jack Grealish plus a multitude of others.

Rodri of Manchester City scores his team's first goal

At the mid-point of April, the treble hardly feels impossible for City. They must go to Munich first on Wednesday to bring this one home and one suspects that Tuchel’s players will not be this ineffective in attack a second time but, even so. The last goal from Erling Haaland, with 14 minutes to play, drew a line under it all. Bayern knew then it could get much worse for them. That was the Norwegian’s 45th goal of the season – and he will surely have the half-century by May.

A big night for Guardiola too, against a former club and an old coaching adversary in Tuchel who is only in the early days of the Bayern rebuild but has pulled the rug before. There is still time for a Tuchel comeback but even so it was strange to see Bayern like this. Through all the ups and downs they are rarely this far behind an opponent in the big games. Leroy Sane, once a Premier League winner with City, missed the big chance after half-time. Joao Cancelo, a late substitute, on loan from City, and out of favour with Guardiola, was booed emphatically.

Bayern's goalkeeper Yann Sommer, left, fails to save the ball as Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, right, scores his side's second goal

An opening that belonged to Guardiola, with his City team controlling all the things that big clubs like to be in charge of: possession, tempo, the subtle but unmistakable sense of a tactical joust being sewn up. Half-time came like a reproach for Bayern who were one down and could have been further off it. They felt like they were around the edges of the game which is a strange place for them to be.

The second half would surely be better for Tuchel, who spent much of the first half chewing on what he saw as the inadequacies of his team. In frustration, he drew for them in the air with exasperated slices and jabs of his hands, the runs they should have made and the passes they should have hit. City had his best attacking threat Jamal Musiala boxed in between their big defence and their even bigger defensive midfield.

When Musiala wriggled out of it, they looked a threat. The Anglo-German No 42 was part of a spectacularly fleet-footed front four that just kept running into a City defence that had bolted all the doors closed. Musiala got a shot away on 26 minutes but Ruben Dias had already launched himself in front of it as the back-lift began. A big first half for Guardiola’s defence.

Stones was listed as a midfielder and it is becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish what he is when City are in possession. Out of possession he is one of four centre-backs who make up the defence. With Rodri in front of them they feel unbreakable at times. Such a fine team and yet so little sense of anticipation in the stadium. The only real noise in the first half was from the Bayern fans behind the away goal in the first half and they were watching their team defend desperately in some moments.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland scores his side's third goal during the Champions League quarterfinal, first leg, soccer match between Manchester City and Bayern Munich at the Etihad stadium

The goal from Rodri was a simple left-footed strike from the best part of 25 years using Leon Goretzka as a shield to deceive the goalkeeper Yann Sommer – simple if one has the immense gift of technique possessed of this excellent player. One got the feeling where Rodri was going as the ball broke a nice stride and a half away from him and the nearest Bayern man a beat behind. The whole stadium could see in the next moment where Rodri was aiming and yet, still. What a pure sweep of the ball.

There were other chances that might have been easier. Sommer jabbed out a leg to deflect a shot from Ilkay Gundogan over the bar on 34 minutes just a moment after the goalkeeper had punched a deflected cross away from Jack Grealish.

There would follow periods when Bayern had promise, and a couple of chances. With 18 minutes left of the regulation 90 they had more than shaded the possession with 54 per cent of it. Yet it always felt like they were only threatening in brief moments whereas City’s danger was a foreboding that never left them. Then when the substitutions came, City scored a second almost immediately.

A dispiriting moment for Tuchel, to say the very least. He had finally sent Sadio Mane on with 20 minutes to play – in place of Musiala – and City crafted another. Just one faulty touch from Dayot Upamecano and they were in again. A Grealish back heel to Haaland, and a beautifully flighted cross from the master goalscorer on to the run of Silva who only needs to head the ball in exceptional circumstances.

This was one: another exceptional goal, and soon Bayern were on the point of collapse. The third was a problem they never dealt with, eventually Upamecano forgetting entirely about Haaland who ran on to the header down from Stones.

Manchester City 3 Bayern Munich 0: as it happened

Thomas Tuchel speaks

Result-wise it was very tough but performance-wise it was not. I loved how we played. Very happy with the first 70 minutes. We got brutally punished for not a lot. There was half an own goal because of a big individual mistake. We played a very good first half and an even better second half. If we had scored the goal we deserved I believe the momentum would have shifted. I’m very happy with the attitude. It sounds silly at three zero but we got punished brutally. We can defend every goal on the video analysis but if we let a 20-yard shot from the No6 with his weak foot, I’m happy if this is the chance we give away. We had a lot of shots and we did not have the luck to find the top corner. We have a huge mountain. You will not trick me into saying it is too big. I will not allow it to creep into the heads of my players that it was a deserved result and is something to worry about. It is not. It is a huge step forward for me on the sideline. I am proud of them. We will try. It is a football match. It is a German team We will never give up until the shower is warm after the match.

Pep Guardiola speaks

Of course [I’m delighted]. When you’re there you realise how good Bayern Munich are as a team. For 55-60 minutes it was a tight. tight game. In a lot of moments they were better than us. Our second goal helped us a lot. After 60 minutes we made some changes to our pressing and it worked better. Musiala is a fantastic player and their speed, Gnabry, Leroy. We had to adjust a little bit and we did it better. With the ball we were better too. I lived three years in Munich. I know their mentality and quality. We still have a [tough] game [to play]. The second goal we provoked the mistake. We left them time to think and we adjusted. Our back four was amazing to defend against their threats. It was a really good result but the players know we still have a difficult second leg to play.

John Stones speaks

A big learning curve for me in terms of positioning. It doesn’t come natural but I’m trying to adapt and give everything for the team. I’m trying to express myself, too. We’ve been together seven years and I know what’s expected of me. He wouldn’t do it if he wasn’t confident I could play in that position. I’ve tried not to do too much. Some players have 360 vision but I haven’t but I’m trying to create space for others and keep the ball moving. Teams have picked up on it and try to force us out wide. We’re man-marked pretty tightly now. We work so hard in training to understand where everyone is on the pitch. We thrive on blocks. Ruben, Ake’s and Eddie’s saves when Leroy had his shots. It gives everyone a big lift.

Opta’s post-match stats package

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 25 Champions League home games, the outright longest such run by an English side in the competition’s history (W23 D2).

This was just Bayern Munich’s third Champions League defeat in the last four seasons (W34 D3), with each defeat coming in the first leg of a quarter-final tie in the last three campaigns.

Erling Haaland’s goal to make it 3-0 to Man City was his 45 th in all competitions this season, the most ever by a Premier League player in a single season.

This was Bayern Munich’s joint-biggest margin of defeat against an English side in all European competition, level with a 3-0 loss against Liverpool in the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in March 1971.

Man City had nine shots on target in this match, the most Bayern Munich have faced in aChampions League knockout game since the second leg of their 2016-17 quarter-final tie vs Real Madrid (11).

Erling Haaland has scored 11Champions League goals for Man City this season – it’s his best return in a single campaign, and the outright second most for a player for a Premier League side after Ruud van Nistelrooy in 2002-03 (12).

44% of Rodri’s goals in all competitions for Man City have come from outside the box (7/16). Tonight’s opener was his first ever strike in the Champions League (44 th appearance).

Eight of Bernardo Silva’s 10 Champions League goals for Man City have come in the knockout stages of the competition, including each of the last seven in a row.

Thomas Tuchel became just the third manager to lose his first Champions League game in charge of Bayern Munich, after Giovanni Trapattoni (September 1994) and Ottmar Hitzfield (September 1998).

Rodri speaks

It’s a great result for us but the effort we put in towards the end of the season and ourt inyensity was great. Our defence was great. A first goal in the Champions League, to help the team when we were struggling against a great, great team. [Nice knee-slide celebration. What inspired that?] When it rains you have to take advantage of this and do these slides. You can’t do it in Spain.

Full time: City 3 Bayern 0

City have all but wrapped up the tie with a commanding victory despite the closeness of the game for 70 minutes. Their relentlessness cracked Bayern’s defence and their nervousness eventually ceded the chances to allow City virtually to book their place in the semi-final. If making such a bold statement is considered a jinx waiting to happen … well, I’m not a City fan so don’t mind risking it. Any road, in such irrepressible form and with such maturity and control, they’ve never been better placed to become European champions.

90+3 min City 3 Bayern 0

Ake stops Muller getting on the end of Sane’s crosses twice in 30 seconds. City have been magnificent at the back.

90+1 min City 3 Bayern 0

Ruben Dias rises twice to win headers as Coman tried to work openings with right-wing crosses. Two minutes to go.

89 min City 3 Bayern 0

Pavard is booked for a foul on Grealish. He telescoped out his left leg in a lunge to try to toe it away, missed and so booted him with his other foot instead.

87 min City 3 Bayern 0

Sommer makes a blinding save from the corner, tipping over Rodri’s swan-necked header that was arrowing for the top right corner. Haaland is penalised for a push when the second corner comes in.

09:44 PM

Upamecano has lost the plot, misplacing a back pass so wildly that he sprays it 10 yards wide of the keeper and out for a corner.

09:43 PM

It was Alvarez’s cross that picked out Stones for the third and he almost bags his own to cap a scintillating cameo from the bench with a whipped right-foot shot from 20 yards that beat Sommer but whistled past the left post.

09:41 PM

Cancelo is booed on to the pitch when he replaces Davies and Muller comes on for Gnabry.

09:39 PM

Bayern are teetering on the brink of a rout here. Akanji is allowed free passage down the right to test Sommer with a raking effort across goal.

Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland scores their third goal

GOAL!

City 3 Bayern 0 (Haaland) A couple of desperate Bayern blocks precede the Haaland goal and Sommer claws away Alvarez’s shot before Davies scrambles it behind. Bayern defend the first cross back out to the City right yet when the ball is whipped back across to the far post they have no answer. Stones heads it back across the six-yard box and Haaland steers in a right-foot volley, almost cushioning it past Sommer.

74 min City 2 Bayern 0

Bayern are reeling and Upamecano gives the ball away cheaply again, allowing Stones to have a swing at a shot from a tight angle he had no right to get off.

Bernardo Silva scores

GOAL!!!

City 2-0 Bayern (Bernardo) What an awful mistake from Upamecano. He tried to dribble out of defence but his second touch took him too close to Graelish who mugged him with a clever interception then spun Haaland in down the left of the box with a backheel. He’s going to shoot, right? No, instead he stands up the perfect chip for Bernardo on the right of the six-yard box to bury with a bullet header.

68 min City 1 Bayern 0

Alvarez ⇢ De Bruyne and, after Pavard heads wide, Sadio Mané ⇢ Musiala.

66 min City 1 Bayern 0

De Bruyne is OK and is allowed back on to defend a Bayern corner on the left. Kimmich tries to whip it under the bar. Ederson follows the flight and punches it behind for another. De Bruyne heads away the second effort.

A member of the Bayern staff yells ‘Sadio!’ to summon Mane back from his warm-up calisthenics.

De Bruyne isn’t OK after all and is wincing. Alvarez is stripped and ready to replace him.

64 min City 1 Bayern 0

De Bruyne is off the field, having slid off and seemingly hyper-extended his left knee as he tried to arrest his slip.

62 min City 1 Bayern 0

Dias is back to being Brigadier Block by putting his head in the line of Kimmich’s Buckaroo shot from 20 yards.

60 min City 1 Bayern 0

Bernardo’s persistence down the right, like a terrier at close quarters with Davies, wrestles the ball free, nutmegs Davies and Goretzka and then works it to Stones who flashes a shot wide. City fans have found their voice this half. They’re making a proper racket now.

58 min City 1 Bayern 0

In come De Bruyne’s inswinging corner and Dias traps it on his chest and flicks a volley with the outside of his boot that Sommer leaps to tip over. He looked a few inches offside but it won’t be checked. The encore to that corner is another, from which Haaland is penalised for shoving a centre-back.

57 min City 1 Bayern 0

Ake pushes high in support of Graelish who cuts infield and then bends the ball down the outside for the overlapping Dutchman. Ake takes it in his stride and thumps an angled shot at Sommer that he bats behind.

56 min City 1 Bayern 0

In comes the corner and Ruben Dias again stops a goalbound effort.

55 min City 1 Bayern 0

Another smart save by Ederson from Sane, cutting in from the right on to his left. Then Kimmich switches to Pavard down the right and his cross hist Diaz and spins on to the roof of the goal.

53 min City 1 Bayern 0

Comedy of errors in the Bayern six-yard box where two short back passes plus City’s hounding plus Sommer’s tentativeness with his feet almost double City’s lead. Kimmich gets back to block Haaland’s shot when Sommer’s second effort off a clearance after Pavard compounded Upamecano’s eraly poor backpass by giving it to Sommer as De Bruyne was breathing down his neck. He shanked it to Haaland but Kimmich flew in to the rescue. If Guardiola could prise Kimmich away from Bayern I’m sure he’d take him above any other midfielder in Europe as Gundogan’s eventual replacement.

50 min City 1 Bayern 0

Fine save from Ederson low to his right after Musiala slips Sane in down the inside-left. He scuffed the shot slightly but it kicked up off the turf and skimmed along the top of the grass.

48 min City 1 Bayern 0

Booking for Bernardo for losing the ball to Musiala and sliding in to take his legs away as he raced off past halfway.

46 min City 1 Bayern 0

No changes as City kick off and lose the ball upfield. Bayern break down the left with Davies linking with Sane and the former City winger smashes a left-foot shot that swerves and dips inside the near post catching Ederson flush in the chest.

An unstoppable shot

Bayern Munich’s Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer cannot reach a shot from Manchester City’s Spanish midfielder Rodri – OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Half-time City 1 Bayern 0

What larks, Pep! Forty-five minutes of top entertainment, two fine sides going at it hammer and tongs in the teeming rain on a slick pitch. City have been the better side but Musiala was only denied by Dias’s excellent, sliding block seconds before he bought Rodri’s dummy and gave him the space to lace in a glorious goal. Fine margins indeed.

Manchester City's Rodrigo scores his side's opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal, first leg, soccer match between Manchester City and Bayern Munich

45+2 min City 1 Bayern 0

Rodri and De Bruyne try to work it to Haaland but Pavard is again alert and pokes it away. Bayern counter at pace, spraying the ball up to Sane now on the right and he cuts ion on his left to swerve a wobbling shot past the left post. It moved like a drunk wasp at first, zigging as though it could have crept in at the post then zagging away to miss by about a yard.

45+1 min City 1 Bayern 0

Two minutes of added time are signalled on the fourth official’s board. City begin them with Rodri skedaddling upfield, easing into top gear.

45 min City 1 Bayern 0

Haaland is penalised for a shove on De Ligt, roughly on halfway. De Ligt had just taken off and Haaland’s propulsion took him an extra five yards as if he’d sprouted wings.

43 min City 1 Bayern 0

De Ligt is off for treatment after a short delay for onfield assessment. He sprints back on after Pavard’s crisp tackle stops Grealish.

41 min City 1 Bayern 0

Kimmich whips the corner deep to De Ligt whose attempt to square it back across the box is stopped by Ake’s head. Musiala pounces on the ball out on the right but his drag-back goes straight to Gundogan. De Ligt goes down, having rolled his ankle when going up for the header … or when he fell to earth.

39 min City 1 Bayern 0

De Ligt rolls a fine pass down the inside left for Coman but Akanki is in like Flynn with the tackle … at the cost of a corner.

37 min City 1 Bayern 0

De Bruyne sends Pavard off to buy an Evening News with a shimmy and a flick but the France full-back recovers enough to kick the back of the departing City playmaker’s calf to slow him down and concede a free-kick.

35 min City 1 Bayern 0

Tuchel has switched Sane and Coman who continue to probe at pace but so far City have managed to scramble enough players back to hold them at baty.

33 min City 1 Bayern 0

Spectacular save from Sommer. A right-wing cross loops up off Davies and over Haaland. Grealish goes in to challenge the keeper and both end up on teh deck as the ball falls to Gundogan eight yards out. He thunders the half-volley goalwards but Sommer raises his left leg to block from point-blank range.

29 min City 1 Bayern 0

Musiala is a hell of a player but Tuchel is tearing a strip off him for not tracking Rodri properly.

GOAL!

Man City 1 Bayern Munich 0 (Rodri) A first goal in 45 Champions League appearances. City had been under the cosh but they reverted to pinging the ball out to Bernardo who has troubled Davies. He kettled the left-back deep then fed Rodri who turned away from Musiala with the deftest of chops. Musiala was trying to nick it off his toe then Rodri took a stride to his left and bent it round Kimmich with a 25-yard pearler into the top right corner.

25 min City 0 Bayern 0

Fantastic block by Dias and he celebrates rightly as if he had scored. Kimmich won the ball and threaded it out to Sane who raced 40 yards upfield, tacked into the box and fed Musiala perfectly. Musiala put his foot through the shot, targeting the near post from the left of the box. Dias threw himself at it to keep it out. Ederson was possibly wrongfooted.

23 min City 0 Bayern 0

Haaland’s haste wrecks his chance of bagging the opener with a left-foot shot from 18 yards when he had the time to take two strides past Upamecano. Good work from Gundogan to win the ball and find Grealish who teed Haaland up. Went for the instep rather than putting his laces through it. Sommer drops to his knees to smother it. This is such an entertaining game to watch. Nothing cagey about it at all. More pace than poise and precision so far but great to see two heavyweights trading blows.

21 min City 0 Bayern 0

Very good defending from Kimmich to be alert enough and closed down Gundogan on the right of the box as he tried to hook on a near-post cross from Bernardo. Kimmich nicked it away before he could pull the trigger.

20 min City 0 Bayern 0

City’s long-standing strategy of switching with precise, long diagonals is being hampered by a swirling wind.

18 min City 0 Bayern 0

Ake is penalised on halfway for wrapping his arms round Coman’s waist to stop himself being rolled by the roadrunner right-winger.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City shoots whilst under pressure from Dayot Upamecano

15 min City 0 Bayern 0

Bayern are playing well on the ball but look very shaky on the left of their defence and Sommer is no Neuerbauer, der Kaiser of sweeper keepers.

13 min City 0 Bayern 0

Bernardo takes Davies to the byline and finds enough space to fizz over a cross that Kinmmich hacks clear. Davies cleans up, or thinks he has, working the ball back to Sommer but he thinks he has more time that he has to shift it on to his right foot. Haaland smells his fear and piles towards him and was only a second away from mugging him a yard out while he dithered but he just managed to get it out from under his studs and poke it over to Pavard. Blimey! That was a close shave.

Sam Wallace reports from the Etihad

All the noise in the Etihad currently coming from the small section of Bayern fans behind their own goal.

11 min City 0 Bayern 0

Akanji, who is on a booking, fouls Musiala right in front of the dug-outs, bringing Tuchel to his feet. City defend the free-kcik, initially pushing Bayern back who return fire up the left, working a shooting opportunity for Davies who drags a left-foot pea-roller across the area and wide of the right post.

9 min City 0 Bayern 0

Bernardo diddles Davies, drawing him into the tackle and then poking it past him up the right. The Billy Whizz full-back recovers but Bernardo turns back and rolls the ball to De Bruyne who whips a cross to the far post. Slightly too high for Gundogan, he reaches it nonetheless but the ball skims off the top of his forehead rather than the neat and hence he spears his effort over.

7 min City 0 Bayern 0

Kimmich spies Musiala’s thrusting run from behind Gnabry but overcooks his pass and Dias mops up.

5 min City 0 Bayern 0

It’s siling it down in the world capital of rain. Stones now pushes into midfield as City build from the back. They’re 3-3-3-1 in possession. Grealish and De Bruyne are thwarted by Coman’s industry as they play tiki-taka up the left. But then De Bruyne wins it back and slips Haaland down the left of the box and he half slices, half drives a swerving shot from a tight angle, especially with his left, over the bar.

3 min City 0 Bayern 0

Ake and Dias stop Coman’s jinking run up the right and Ake eventually clears up the touchline. Akanji is playing at right-back and Stones at centre-half when Bayern have the ball.

1 min City 0 Bayern 0

Bayern kick off, attacking from right to left, all in red. Bayern whack it long up the left. Stones, tucked in, heads it away and City counter rapidly up their left, switching the ball into the box but can’t penetrate the Bayern defence. It’s started at 100mph.

The 'anthem' is booed as per by City fans

Die Meister

Die Besten

Les grandes équipes

The champions

They break into Blue Moon on its completion.

Sam Wallace reports from the Etihad

Peter Beardsley being interviewed on the big screens at the Etihad, by the in-house Manchester City media. A rare appearance from the man who played six league games on loan at City in the second tier in the 1997-1998 season. That time at City was a very long way from being the highlight of a remarkable playing career. Banned from football for 32 weeks in 2019 after being found guilty of three FA charges of racially abusive language while a coach at the Newcastle academy. Not seen much since. Beardsley denied the allegations.

And here are the Guardiola blandishments

It’s how you perform right now, today. You can be 20 points behind in the league and win the Champions League or be 20 points clear in the league and not win the Champions League.

[Why did you prefer Bernado to Riyad Mahrez?] Both are fantastic. I decided on Bernardo for intuition, for different things. We have to control an important player like [Alphonso] Davies and Bernardo is smart.

The secondary manager interviews are in

And they’re as customarily bland as we’ve come to expect. The pre-match package always has good moments but these last minute manager quotes are always awful. Contractual obligation bilge.

Here’s Thomas Tuchel:

I slept good at night but not too long. If you have a team at this kind of level in the quarter-final you have to make tough decisions and everyone has to accept it. We start with 11 but we will not finish with the same 11 that’s for sure. Joao and Sadio were options we were considering, but I need to decide for 11 to start and no doubt Sadio and Joao will finish the game.

Why Pep has gone 11 years since his last Champions League win

Thomas Müller spoke about this when asked by the Independent two years ago:

A team with Pep Guardiola is always in shape to win it but the problem is in the Champions League, in the knockout stage, you have only two games and many crazy things can happen. Normally a good team with Pep Guardiola wins the league, for sure. But when two top teams play against each other, the difference is not big enough to put away the ‘random’.

Bayern’s line-up

With Müller and Mané on the bench and Choupo-Moting still missing, is all about pace out wide and through the middle with the livewire Musiala behind the rapid Gnabry. How many opportunities will John Stones have to tuck into a midfield three tonight?

City fan’s historic indifference to this competition …

They may turn their backs to Uefa in the build-up, but the general disinterest isn’t replicated outside the Etihad.

Etihad smoke bombs

And now for those of you watching in black and white …

Manchester City Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Ake; Stones, Rodri; De Bruyne, Gundogan; Bernardo, Haaland, Grealish.

Substitutes Ortega, Carson, Walker, Phillips, Laporte, Alvarez, Sergio Gomez, Mahrez, Perrone, Palmer, Lewis.

Bayern Munich Sommer; Pavard, De Ligt, Upamecano, Davies; Goretzka, Kimmich; Sane, Musiala, Coman; Gnabry.

Substitutes Ulreich, Schenk, Mané, Sarr, Cancelo, Blind, Muller, Gravenbach, Tel, Mazraoui, Stanisic.

Referee Jesus Gil Manzano (Spain).

Erling Haaland has played seven times against Bayern

And lost all seven matches … but he has scored five goals against them and registered an assist.

Cancelo on the bench for Bayern against parent club

06:46 PM

Guardiola prefers Bernardo to Mahrez

Quarter-final blues

Good evening and welcome to live coverage of Manchester City’s Champions League quarter-final, first leg match against his former club, Bayern Munich, with whom he won three titles and two cups but suffered three semi-final defeats in this competition, beaten by Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético Madrid, the last of them on the away goals rule following a draw. In six attempts with Man City to add to his two titles as a coach and one as a player, he has lost one final and been knocked out in the Round of 16 once, the quarter-final three times (by Liverpool, Spurs and Lyon), and last year’ semi-final by Real Madrid.

The two have met only four times with Guardiola involved, all four at the group stage while he was Bayern Munich head coach, winning two each. They have come up against Thomas Tuchel, the new Bayern manager who takes his fourth game in charge tonight, in this competition. In the 2020-21 Covid final it was his his Chelsea side that pressed a strange City XI, selected, possibly hubristically, without either Rodri or Fernadinho, to the point of suffocation and pounced to win by virtue of Kai Havertz’s goal. His counter-attacking strategy and superbly organised defence had also done for City in the FA Cup semi-final the month before.

Guardiola will not make that mistake here but, then again, Bayern do not possess the aggression of that particular Chelsea XI. They do, however, have Joao Cancelo available even though he is there on loan from City and he might start at right-back, as he did in their 1-0 victory over Freiburg at the weekend when Tuchel opted for a 4-1-4-1 with Serge Gnabry playing centrally and Sadio Mané playing on the left of midfield. Dayot Upamecano is available again, however, and Tuchel may prefer Benjamin Pavard at right-back as he did in his first two matches. Leon Goretzka, who started on the bench at the weekend, may slot back alongside Joshua Kimmich in a defensive midfield duo should Tuchel opt for 4-2-3-1.

Guardiola can call on his entire squad bar Phil Foden who is still recovering from an appendectomy. The only real dilemma is whether to start with Riyad Mahrez, who is in stellar form, wide on the right or Bernardo Silva who may give him greater protection from Alphonso Davies now he has transitioned away from Kyle Walker’s orthodox virtues in the No2 shirt to John Stones’ versatility as a hybrid 2/5/6 playmaking-stopper.