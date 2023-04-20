Sledgehammer-wielding man breaks into ex’s home after being hit with protective order

A Virginia man who was arrested for attempting to break into his ex’s home and slapped with an emergency protection order returned to her house just two days later and assaulted her, authorities said.

On Saturday, Martin Cauble, 40, used a sledgehammer to try to break into the Stafford home where he had been living with his unidentified ex-girlfriend, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said.

He allegedly demanded that she come outside so he could assault her, and when she refused, he tried to break down the door with his fists, but cops arrived before he could find a way in, according to officials.

Cauble lived at the home on Erin Drive before he and his ex had an argument the day before the break-in, deputies learned. He left that night only to return with a vengeance the next day, the officials said.

He was arrested and charged with attempted breaking and entering to commit assault with a deadly weapon, domestic assault and battery and driving while revoked.

A judge granted the victim an emergency protective order against Cauble, and he was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until he secured a $3,5000 bond, deputies said.

Despite the protective order, Cauble returned to his ex’s home two days later, authorities said.

This time, he tried to break down the door with a sledgehammer and when that failed, he got inside the home through a window, according to the sheriff’s office.

Once inside, he locked all the doors so his ex couldn’t get out and allegedly declared he was holding her hostage. Deputies said he assaulted the victim and was overheard by witnesses yelling he was “gonna kill you and everyone else” to her.





Martin Cauble returned to the home of his ex two days after he was arrested for trying to break in and was slapped with an emergency protective order. FOX News





Cauble used a sledgehammer to try to break in the first time and a hammer the second time. He ultimately got in through a window and allegedly assaulted his ex. FOX News

Officers responding broke down the locked front door as Cauble was still assaulting his ex, authorities said. They pulled him off the woman and placed him in cuffs.

He was again charged with breaking and entering, domestic assault and battery, abduction, violating a protective order, two counts of destruction of property and driving while revoked.

Cauble was again thrown in Rappahannock Regional Jail, where he was held without bond this time, the sheriff’s office said.