Slated Promotes Ann Nguyen To CEO, Greg Gertmenian To Head Of Biz Dev – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Ann Nguyen has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer at the online film packaging, financing and distribution marketplace Slated, with Greg Gertmenian being elevated to Head of Business Development. Nguyen and Gertmenian join longtime Head of Film Finance, Jay Burnley, to lead Slated’s strategy and operations going forward, setting the stage for new leadership at the company.

“I can’t think of three people more qualified to lead Slated into the future,” said Executive Chairman and Co-Founder Stephan Paternot. “Ann, Greg and Jay came into Slated at the ground level and built the core pillars of our business today – the technical infrastructure, analytics, and film finance operations. I’m incredibly proud of the work they’re doing to deliver value to our filmmaker community and am thrilled to see what they do next.”

Yair Landau, one of Slated’s advisors and the former Vice Chair of Sony Pictures and President of Sony Pictures Digital, added: “I have been impressed by Ann, Jay, and Greg’s ability to build a genuine film production marketplace enabling a meaningful number of films to get made. It is wonderful to see their progress as executives and next-generation industry leaders.”

Nguyen first joined Slated as a software development manager in 2014 before being promoted to VP of Engineering and then to CTO, where she was responsible for building the company’s online film marketplace and overseeing a global team of engineers and data scientists. Prior to her time at Slated, she built enterprise-level platforms and high-traffic consumer-facing websites for major studios and production companies like Disney, Universal and OWN. Nguyen’s promotion makes her one of the few women of color to hold the position of CEO at an entertainment tech company.

Gertmenian came to Slated when it acquired his script analytics company, Spec Scout, in 2015 — proving key in developing Slated’s Script Analysis, a three-reader coverage product that predicts Rotten Tomatoes freshness with 80%+ accuracy before a film is shot. During his time at the company, he has quadrupled its analytics revenue and launched a number of successful products including on-demand producer consultations and virtual test screenings. He also leads the company’s sales and distribution efforts for completed films.

Burnley joined the company in 2014. Since taking over Slated’s film finance department in 2016, he has delivered more than $20MM in capital to independent films and led Slated to executive produce more than 35 feature titles. As production resumed after pandemic shutdowns, Burnley navigated more than 20 films into production in 2022, releasing 11 films with another 12 titles in production or post, including three with Universal Pictures. Burnley brings more than 20 years of independent film experience, having previously worked for companies like Palomar Pictures, Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, and HBO.

The Slated film marketplace uses advanced data analytics, packaging tools and a proprietary scoring system to identify strong material and connect those projects to their active investor community of 2,300 companies. Upcoming Slated-listed films include The Kill Room, starring Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson; Hazard, starring Alex Roe and Sosie Bacon; The Inventor, starring Marion Cotillard and Daisy Ridley; and Our Son, starring Billy Porter and Luke Evans, all of which were co-financed through Slated’s Executive Producer program that supports high-scoring projects.