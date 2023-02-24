Slash Agency’s Erica Plotkin & Olivia Peeke To Launch Intention – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Slash Agency founder Erica Plotkin and partner Olivia Peeke are expanding their purview beyond public relations. The longtime publicists have teamed to launch Intention, a new full-service management, production and brand development firm. Plotkin, who founded Slash in 2014, is based in New York City and Peeke, who joined Slash as a partner in 2016, remains bi-coastal.

In a joint statement, the partners reflected on the evolution of the entertainment industry as the catalyst for their decision. “The landscape has changed. For most of our clients, their needs have shifted and they’re looking for teammates to steer the ship for their careers overall. Our clients come with multiple talents and are looking to make a broader impact, whether that be acting, producing, writing, music, hosting, sponsorships, etc. We are in the best position to nurture their confidence and continue to ignite their passions.”

Some of the clients making the move with Intention include Gaten Matarazzo, Peyton List, Landry Bender, Lauren Wasser, Tess Holliday, Kayla Maisonet, Yves Mathieu East and Ashlee Marie Preston.

“We started out storytelling for our clients and now we are taking that to the next level. The mission of Intention is to provide our clients with a personal, curated all-encompassing approach to the entertainment industry,” said Peeke.

Added Plotkin: “This is a move we’ve thought about collectively for a long time, and we are grateful to have the opportunity to take this leap with so much support.”

The company has planned for rapid growth. The team is expanding its current development and brand deals to accommodate the larger portfolio. A VP of production and development will be announced soon.