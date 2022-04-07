Slain mom Cassie Carli was terrified of ‘abusive’ ex: report

Slain mom Cassie Carli, whose body was found in a shallow grave in Alabama, was reportedly so terrified of her “abusive” ex-boyfriend that she asked her father to bring a gun to child custody pickups.

Carli, 37, had ominously warned her sister before her death that “if something should happen” to her, her ex-boyfriend, Marcus Spanevelo, 34, might be to blame, the US Sun reported.

“He was never physical with her or put his hands on her, but he knew she feared him and I think he used that against her,” her sister, Raeanne, told the news outlet. “But he would also be kind to her sometime and try to get her to bring her to guard down.”

She added: “Cassie would say he was being crazy and would sometimes ask my dad to come to a child swap with her, telling him, ‘Please bring your gun’ because he has a concealed carry.”

A “concealed carry” refers to a permit that allows a person to be armed with a handgun that is not carried in view of others.

Carli had also considered obtaining such a permit in the weeks before her death, but stopped short when Spanevelo grew amicable and brought her “guard down,” Raeanne told the US Sun.

Authorities found Carli buried inside a barn Saturday night in Springville, about 300 miles north of where she was last seen in Navarre Beach, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said.

The gruesome discovery was made nearly a week after Carli vanished while going to pick up her 4-year-old daughter, Saylor, in a custody exchange with Spanevelo.

Spanevelo was arrested during a traffic stop in Lebanon, Tennessee, and charged with tampering and destroying evidence and providing false information related to the probe, the sheriff said.

The charges against Spanevelo — who the sheriff said has ties to the property — are expected to be upgraded once an autopsy has been completed, the US Sun reported.

Raeanne said that although she wasn’t aware that Spanevelo had “laid a hand on Cassie” during their relationship, her sister was alarmed by the way he spoke to and looked at her.

“It may have been something small, but it was the way he would say things to her and the way he looked at her that would freak her out,” Raeanne told the US Sun.

“He was just eerie … she would tell me, ‘He’s got this look in his eye and it’s just frightening,’” she added.

Raeanne said her sister couldn’t stand being with Spanevelo about five months into her pregnancy.

“There were just too many red flags,” she told the outlet. “She would tell us, ‘He’s controlling me, he’s trying to manipulate me, I don’t want to be with him.’

“But even after she broke up with him, she was hopeful that maybe they could figure out a way to co-parent together and stay civilized,” Raeanne added.

She claimed the ex tried to plant recording devices in Carli’s apartment after she gave birth, tracked her phone and tried to monitor her movements and communications.

“I think he thought that if he could hear her doing anything she may not supposed to be doing in then he’d try to use it against her and try to make false reports to [Child Protective Services] to get Saylor taken away from her,” Raeanne said.

“The verbal abuse was particularly bad,” she told the outlet. “He would body-shame her when she was pregnant, and just everything she did wasn’t right or good enough for him.

“He called her stupid, said she didn’t know anything, that she was going to be the worst mother ever — just anything to put her down and make her feel inferior to him,” Raeanne continued.

“The emotional abuse was just extreme. So extreme,” she said, adding that Carli’s death may have been the result of “one of those, ‘If I can’t have you, then nobody can’ type of things.”

The grieving sister said she hopes Spanevelo “gets the needle” should he be charged with murder and found guilty.

“I want him to get the needle too, but honestly I would want him to sit in jail for at least 37 years — as long as my sister lived — and then get the needle,” Raeanne told the US Sun.

“I want him to sit in jail and see my sister’s face every time he tries to sleep, and to think about his daughter and know what he did every day and let it eat him alive,” she added.