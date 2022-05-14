Skylar Thompson is really looking forward to working with Dan Marino

The Miami Dolphins have put together an interesting quarterback room as they prepare for the 2022 NFL season.

Tua Tagovailoa leads the group with veteran Teddy Bridgewater backing him up. Then, competing for the third/developmental spot are Skylar Thompson and Chris Streveler.

The former was Miami’s final pick in this year’s draft, and the Dolphins’ decision-makers really believe that he could grow into something with this team.

Luckily for Thompson, not only does he have Tagovailoa and Bridgewater to learn from, but he also has one of the great quarterbacks of all time, Dan Marino, who’s always popping into the quarterback room. The rookie is very excited about the opportunity to work with him.

“Man, it’s incredible,” Thompson said on “Drive Time” with Travis Wingfield. “Being able to be in the same room and share thoughts and try to be a sponge to one of the greatest of all time to play the position. That’s amazing just being able to be in the same presence, being able to ask questions, have him as a resource, someone who’s done it and done it really well. That’s something I’m really looking forward to whenever I get to meet Dan, and talk to him and just pick his brain and be a sponge.”

Thompson has the right attitude. He’s willing to do whatever the team asks, and he’s ready to learn from everyone in the building.

