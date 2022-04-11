Skydiver survives after slamming to the ground at 125 mph

A Virginia woman miraculously survived a skydiving accident after her parachute got tangled on her leg and she slammed into the ground at 125 mph.

Jordan Hatmaker, 35, suffered a broken back, leg and ankle in the 13,500-foot, 20-second plunge over Suffolk, Virginia, in November, SWNS reported.

“Everything happened really quickly,” Hatmaker, of Virginia Beach, told the news outlet about the botched “downplane” jump, where both the main and reserve chutes deploy, shift outward and fly toward the ground at an accelerated rate.

After 10 seconds of freefall, Hatmaker moved away from her instructor and pulled the cord, which released the so-called pilot chute, a small auxiliary parachute used to deploy the main one.

But it became wrapped in her leg as she continued to plummet toward the ground at 125 mph while scrambling to free herself.

The reserve chute eventually deployed automatically, but the jolt caused the main one to break out of its bag and inflate — causing both canopies to fly away from each other in the dreaded “downplane.”

“I didn’t have any thoughts because I was spiraling so I didn’t know what was going on, I was just in strategy mode,” said Hatmaker.

She first hit the ground with her left leg, then bounced up and landed on her back, SWNS reported.

“I hit with my left leg first and then I bounced off of my butt and faceplanted, and that’s how I broke my back. There was just extreme burning through my lower back and down my legs,” Hatmaker told SWNS.

“First I tried to push myself off the ground, and when I couldn’t move anything, my first thought was I was paralyzed and I was yelling that out,” she said.

“I’ve never heard sounds like those come out of my body. I screamed bloodcurdling screams,” Hatmaker added.

The thrill-seeker first went skydiving in 2015 and fell in love with the sport, SWNS reported.

“I loved the challenge and conquering my fears and it really instilled confidence in me. I thought I could do anything,” she told the outlet.

Between 2015 and 2020, Hatmaker completed five tandem jumps — skydives in which a student is attached to an instructor via a harness — and then decided to obtain a license to jump solo.

On Nov. 14, she embarked on her fateful 16th jump — the second of two she had planned for the day.

People rushed to her side within five minutes of the terrifying fall and a chopper flew her to a hospital, where she found out she had broken most of her lower back, tibia and ankle.

“When my back broke, some of the pieces of my vertebrae went into my spinal canal,” said Hatmaker, who underwent spinal fusion surgery and operations on her broken leg.

“They said, ‘We don’t know what kind of mobility she’s going to have,’ but they didn’t think I was going to be paralyzed because I could wiggle my toes,” she told the outlet.

“I was very thankful to be alive, that was my thought I had most often,” Hatmaker said.

“I had a lot of hope in that I would walk again, even though I couldn’t lift my legs or move them back and forth. I had a lot of hope that I would do everything I wanted to do again,” she added.

Hatmaker had planned a trip to the Everest Base Camp three days after her jump — and still intends to make the trek to the famed mountain site in Nepal in November after her grueling recovery.

“That moment I could only lift it maybe half an inch off the bed but it was just so great to conquer a milestone. It was a sign of progress and I was really thrilled and excited, it just gave me more motivation to keep going,” she said.

She was able to begin walking again three months after the horrific accident.

“It doesn’t feel real, it feels like so surreal that that even happened but I’m thankful that the accident happened. I feel like there’s like a lot of growth that came out of it, and I really think there’s opportunity in tragedy,” she continued.

“You can always find something positive even if you can’t see it now, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel and you’re going to be better for whatever you’re going through,” she added.

Hatmaker said she also hopes to resume her skydiving after performing a few practice jumps in a wind tunnel.

“Don’t tell my family!” she joked. “We’ll see what happened when I get to the plane door.”