Skydance Sports, Tom Brady’s Religion Of Sports In Content Partnership – The Hamden Journal

Skydance Sports, the sports-content division of Skydance Media, and Religion of Sports have partnered to develop, finance and produce a slate of sports-related content for multiple platforms.

Projects across scripted television, documentary and audio will start with The Owl, currently in development.

The scripted, rags-to-riches story follows an orphaned, American-born boxer with Mexican lineage who crosses the border to find his family and is thrust into the world of Mexican boxing. The series is created and executive produced by Michael Perri (The Blacklist), directed by Aurora Guerrero (Little America and Blindspotting). Exhile Content, based in Mexico, will also executive produce alongside Religion of Sports with Skydance Sports serving as lead studio.

The two entities will also pursue sports-themed intellectual property that can be exploited in a range of formats from live events to video games.

Skydance Sports is led Jon Weinbach. Religion of Sports was founded by Tom Brady and Michael Strahan and filmmaker Gotham Chopra, Ameeth Sankaran is CEO.

“At Skydance, we are always looking to tell not only the best stories possible, but also tell them in the medium that best suits the story and enhances the audience experience,” said Jesse Sisgold, president and COO, Skydance Media. “This cross-media partnership with my friend Gotham and his Religion of Sports team allows us to perfectly match these sports stories to how they should best be told.”

“Our mission at Religion of Sports is to tell stories about why sports matter, and to make believers out of everyone who sees our content,” said Chopra.

Perri is repped at Echo Entertainment and Gersh, and Anine Harrapetti negotiated the deal. Guerrero is repped by Ragna Nervik Managament, Inc.