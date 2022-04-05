Sky Unveils Benito Mussolini Drama Series ‘M. Son of the Century’ – The Hamden Journal

Sky has unveiled a drama series chronicling Benito Mussolini’s rise to power based on Antonio Scurati’s book.

Produced by The Apartment Pictures’ Lorenzo Mieli with Sky Studios and in collaboration with Pathé, M. Son of the Century will cover Mussolini’s story from the founding of Fasci Italiani in 1919 through to the leader’s infamous speech in parliament following the murder of socialist MP Giacomo Matteotti in 1925. The series will also provide viewers with an insight into Mussolini and his personal relationships, including with his wife Rachele, his lover Margherita Sarfatti and with other iconic figures from the time.

Gomorrah and The New Pope writer Stefano Bises is attached, with filming set to start in 2023. Fremantle will handle international sales.

“Antonio Scurati’s book is an unprecedented work in Italian literature, in terms of boldness, originality and accuracy,” said Nils Hartmann, Executive Vice President Sky Studios Deutschland and Italia. “Producing a TV series based on this work is an opportunity we could not pass up.”