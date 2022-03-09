Sky Takes UK Rights To James Gunn’s ‘Peacemaker’ – The Hamden Journal

Sky has taken UK rights to James Gunn’s John Cena-starring Peacemaker and the show will drop later this month.

The HBO Max original follows in the tradition of a long line of HBO shows that have aired as part of the Sky/HBO content deal, although it has been announced quite far down the line with premiere date so close. It will air on the Sky Max channel and streamer Now TV from March 22.

The eight-parter will explore the origins of the character that John Cena first portrayed in Gunn’s The Suicide Squad – a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Chukwudi Iwuji and Robert Patrick also star.

Gunn wrote all eight eps and directed five, while also serving as exec producer alongside Peter Safran and Matt Miller.

Watch the trailer below: