Sky Studios Strikes Deal With ‘Be Water’s Dorothy Street Pictures – The Hamden Journal

Sky Studios has signed a development deal with Be Water producer Dorothy Street Pictures to co-produce a slate of high-end series and feature docs mainly told from the female gaze.

The projects that arise from the partnership will target Sky’s factual channels across Europe and Sky’s owner Comcast’s distributor NBCUniversal will take a first-look option for global distribution.

Sky said the pair already have a number of titles in development, with commissioned titles expected to be announced over the coming months.

The deal is similar in scope to Sky Studios’ tie-up with Finding Jack Charlton producer Noah Media, which recently unveiled its debut project about the rivalry between F1 drivers Gilles Villeneuve and Didier Pironi.

Dorothy Street is run by CEO Julia Nottingham and was behind last year’s ESPN 30 for 30 doc Be Water about Bruce Lee, along with Apple TV+’s ‘Twas The Fight Before Christmas and HBO Max’s Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests.

Sky Studios Director of Factual Barnaby Shingleton said: “The Dorothy Street team are exceptional filmmakers with a keen eye for stories that explore society and the human condition from a totally unique vantage point.”