Sky Studios Hires Exec Producer & Head Of Development To UK Drama Team – The Hamden Journal

Sky Studios, the original programming arm of broadcaster Sky in Europe, has bolstered its UK Drama Commissioning team with a pair of hires.

Executive Producer Sam Hoyle has joined Sky having held the same role at Netflix. Prior to the streamer, she was co-executive producer on Doctor Who and was the Associate Producer and Script Executive on all three series of the BAFTA-winning show Broadchurch.

Sky has also hired Tilly Coulson from UK production outfit Working Title, where she was Senior Development Executive with credits including Rebecca, King of Thieves and Johnny English Strikes Again.

In her new role as Head of Development, Tilly Coulson will spearhead drama development for Sky Studios’ commissioned slate, accelerating existing projects and generating new developments.

The Drama division works across both indie-commissioned projects – led by Gabriel Silver – and in-house developed projects – led by newly joined Creative Director, Drama, Preethi Mavahalli.