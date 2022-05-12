Sky Soccer Makes Transfer Window Doc Order — Global Briefs – The Hamden Journal

Sky Orders Soccer Transfer Window Docs Series ‘The Window’ From Universal Pictures Content Group & Pitch Productions

European pay-TV giant Sky has ordered a four-part doc series looking into the chaotic soccer transfer window, in which millions swap hands in last-minute deals as players join new clubs. Billed as a returnable format, The Window will come from Sky’s London-based NBCUniversal cousin Universal Pictures Content Group and Pitch Productions. It will air on Sky Documentaries and through streamer Now in November in the UK, Ireland, Italy and Germany. Sales to other international broadcasters are being negotiated. Justin Webster (FC Barcelona Confidential) is directing, with Adam Darke (All Or Nothing: Juventus) producing. Pitch’s Jon Owen and Jonathan Rogers and Universal Pictures Content Group’s Helen Parker are executive producers.

Altitude Release Trailer For Diana Doc ‘The Princess’

Upcoming doc The Princess has its first trailer, released via Altitude. The HBO and Sky doc, about the late Princess of Wales, is also getting a one-night-only theatrical release in the UK and Ireland on June 30, with tickets available directly through Altitude. A UK premiere precedes that on June 11 at the Sundance Film Festival London. The doc uses archive footage to build a narrative around the life of Princess Diana and comes from Simon and Jonathan Chinn’s Lightbox. Ed Perkins is director.

European Buyers Swoop For APC’s Belgian Political Thriller Series ‘Pandore’

Belgian political thriller drama series Pandore is set to air in several European territories following deals struck by Paris-based seller About Premium Content. The show, originally for Artemis Productions for Belgian channel RTBF, is headed to AMC Networks International Southern Europe for Spain and Portugal, RTP2 in Portugal, NPO in the Netherlands, YLE in Finland, Stod 2 in Iceland, TV5 in Canada and Viaplay in Sweden, Norway and Denmark. The drama, about the conflictual relationship between a politician and an investigating judge, is the highest-rating Belgian series launch since 2016 and was part of the official selection at Series Mania in 2021. It was co-directed and co-written by Savina Dellicour, Anne Coesens and Vania Leturcq.