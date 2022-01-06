Sky Sets ‘A Town Called Malice’ Cast And Filming Dates – UK Briefs – The Hamden Journal

Sky Sets ‘A Town Called Malice’ Cast

Sky has set cast and filming dates for 1980s Costa del Sol drama A Town Called Malice. Save Me star Jason Flemyng will helm the project as Gene Lord, the head of a family of petty thieves from South London who decamp to Spain to profit from an unexpected windfall. Joining Flemyng are Jack Rowan (Born to Kill), Tahirah Sharif (The Haunting of Bly Manor), Martha Plimpton(Mass), Dougray Scott (Ever After, Mission: Impossible 2), Lex Shrapnel (Captain America), Daniel Sharman (Fear the Walking Dead), George Jaques (The Third Day: Autumn) and Eliza Butterworth (The Last Kingdom). Filming begins later this month on the series from Vertigo Films, Rogue State and Sky Studios, which is due to air on Sky Max and Now TV next year. Bulletproof scribe Nick Love is lead writer and is joined in the writers’ room by Melissa Bubnic, John Jackson, Liz Lake and Matt Evans. The lead director is Jamie Donoughue and the series producer is Andy Noble. NBCUniversal Global Distribution will handle international sales of the series on behalf of Sky Studios.

Steinberg Takes ‘Steph’s Packed Lunch’ Reins

Experienced UK TV exec Nicholas Steinberg is to take the reins of Channel 4 daily show Steph’s Packed Lunch, with incumbent Vivek Sharma heading to Rupert Murdoch’s News UK to exec new channel TalkTV. Steinberg’s exec credits include Channel 4’s Five Dates A Week, Sky’s Got To Dance and ITV’s Popstars: The Rivals and he also had a stint as Creative Director of Shine TV. The 100-minute daily Steph’s Packed Lunch, which was one of the first shows to launch in the first 2020 lockdown, broadcasts live from Leeds Dock and recently had its run extended into 2022. Meanwhile, Channel 4 has signed RDF Producer Art Sejdiu as Channel Executive, supporting Chief Content Officer Ian Katz.