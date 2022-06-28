Sky Puts Darkly Comic Series ‘The Lovers’ Into Production – The Hamden Journal

Sky has put a darkly comic drama about a foul-mouthed supermarket worker in Belfast into production. Roisin Gallagher (The Fall, The Dry) and Johnny Flynn (Beast, Emma) take the leading roles in The Lovers, which is from Doctor Foster and Pure producer Drama Republic.

The series follows Janet (Gallagher) as supermarket worker who doesn’t care about anything, including her life, and Seamus (Flynn) a handsome, self-centred, political broadcaster with what looks to be a perfect London life and a celebrity girlfriend. When they unexpectedly meet, they instantly clash – and yet also find themselves inextricably drawn to each other.

The series also stars Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones, Holding) as Janet’s supermarket boss.

Drama Republic is producing in association with Sky Studios. Playwright David Ireland (Cyprus Avenue, Ulster American) and directed by Justin Martin (Together, Prima Facie). The show will air on Sky Atlantic and streaming service Now in 2023.

Liz Lewin and Manpreet Dosanjh, executive producers at Sky Studios said in a statement: “We can’t wait to start filming The Lovers and see our two brilliant leads, Johnny and Roisin, bring our love-struck odd couple to life. David has written the most unique, funny and heart-warming scripts and we look forward to shooting against the iconic backdrops of Belfast and London.”

The series was commissioned by Gabriel Silver, Director of Commissioning for Drama at Sky Studios for Zai Bennett, Managing Director of Content at Sky UK. Roanna Benn and Rebecca de Souza are executive producers for Drama Republic, with commissioning editors Lewin and Dosanjh as executive producers for Sky Studios. Hannah Pescod also serves as executive producer, with Chris Martin as producer. The Lovers is written by David Ireland and directed by Justin Martin.

NBCUniversal Global Distribution will sell the show internationally.