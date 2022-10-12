‘Sky & Luna’ Animated Film In Works From PoC Studios, Man of Action – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Labid Aziz’s People of Culture Studios is partnering with Man of Action Entertainment (Ben 10), Creation Station and Composition Media to produce the 3D animated family feature Sky & Luna, based on the original IP from Creation Station.

The film centers on the lonely 11-year old Sky, who has finally found a new best friend who is totally out of this world… literally. Luna is a shapeshifting alien sent to earth to study humankind. Instead, she ends up hunted by a top-secret government organization tasked with eradicating extraterrestrial threats — an organization run by Sky’s own mother.

Sky & Luna is the first feature being made in a slate partnership deal between PoC Studios and Composition Media. Man of Action’s Duncan Rouleau will serve as its director. Patricia Villetto wrote the script, which is based on a story by Creation Station and Man of Action. Oscar winner Carl Reed (Hair Love) is producing alongside Man of Action, Creation Station and PoC Studios Chief Creative Officer Andy Cosby (Hellboy), with Aziz serving as executive producer. PoC Studios is overseeing production and will handle the film’s global distribution.

“When Dillon [Gemmill] and I created ‘Sky and Luna,’ we couldn’t have imagined how great a team we’d be able to assemble to bring to life the kind of stories we built our company to tell,” said Spahi, “inclusive, imaginative adventures for the next generation of kids.”

“I couldn’t be more excited by Patricia’s fantastic script and the opportunity to work with this talented crew of creators,” remarked Rouleau. “‘Sky and Luna’ is a grand adventure with real heart. It reminds us all that helping one another is the best thing friends can do on this or any world.”

“When Andy and I launched PoC Studios, I knew our ‘why’ but I couldn’t have predicted the ‘how’”, commented Aziz. “To say we’re humbled and honored to be working with the incredible creative team behind ‘Sky & Luna’ and to be partnered with the Oscar-winning Carl Reed is an understatement. This is truly what dreams are made of and I can’t wait for my daughter to watch the film! She’s going to fall in love with ‘Sky & Luna.’”

“‘’m super excited to work with the MAN OF ACTION and Creation Station teams,” added Reed. “They are dream creative partners and fit so well into the strategy and plan Labid and I put into motion just last year. We set out to challenge paradigms and put talent and artists first and create real strategies that keep the value with those who deserve it and have earned it. ‘Sky & Luna’ is not only going to be a great film, it’s also going to set a new standard for doing business better.”

PoC Studios is a content studio offering an all-inclusive approach to producing, financing, and distributing film and TV content intended for a global audience. Among PoC’s initial slate is the film (and subsequent TV series) Tokyo Under Night, written by Academy Award winner Ron Bass (Rain Man), which are now out to talent. That project is billed as a “Japanese Casablanca” featuring an historically important Japanese supper club of the ‘50s and ‘60s, where influential people from all walks of life and countries co-mingled, to fascinating results. Also on the slate is The Raj, a historical epic set in Raj-era India that deals with the nation’s fight for freedom against the British Empire.

Man of Action Entertainment is the writers’ collective consisting of Joe Casey, Joe Kelly, Rouleau and Steven T. Seagle, which created Cartoon Network’s action franchise Ben 10, and the characters featured in Disney’s Academy Award-winnning feature, Big Hero 6. The quartet are currently creators/EPs of Sonic: Prime, debuting this winter on Netflix. Other series they’ve created and exec producing include the most recent Ben 10 for CN, Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-Man and Marvel’s Avengers Assemble for Disney, Mega Man: Fully Charged for Dentsu/Wildbrain, and Power Players with ZAG Toon, Generator Rex and Zak Storm. Currently creating video games, toy lines and world builds for numerous international partners, Man of Action produce comics and graphic novels with Image Comics, which are the basis of films, live-action TV series, and podcasts including the feature I Kill Giants, the Officer Downe grindhouse feature, Kafka, Douglas Fredericks and the House of They, Get Naked and MCMLXXV.

Gemmill and Spahi co-founded and head up the Los Angeles-based IP generator and production company, Creation Station, having written on franchises including Ben 10, Power Players, and Sonic: Prime with their colleagues at Man of Action. Their original IP includes Sky and Luna, Xenoglyphs, and the acclaimed Image Comics series Getting It Together. Executive producer credits include the #1 Netflix film Code 8, starring Stephen and Robbie Amell.

One of the producers behind 2020’s Oscar-winning animated short Hair Love, Reed is the Co-Founder of Lion Forge Comics and Lion Forge Animation, where he served as President and Chief Creative Officer. As part of those roles, he oversaw the studio’s film, television, and digital production and distribution units as well as establishing and cultivating relationships with key creators and industry partners. In addition to Hair Love, Reed has overseen productions with Disney, Nickelodeon, HBO Max, and many others.

Rouleau Is repped by Scott Agostoni Management and The Cook Company; Villetto by Gotham Group.