MrBeast Ranks as Highest-Paid YouTube Star Ever, Earning an Estimated $54 Million in 2021

MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, had a very, very good 2021 — the YouTube maestro pulled down $54 million in gross revenue last year, more than any YouTube creator in history, according to new estimates by Forbes magazine. Coming in behind MrBeast was Jake Paul, the controversial YouTuber/boxer, who earned an estimated $45 million last year; […]