Sky Developing Mozart Series From ‘Giri/Haji’ Writer Joe Barton – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Sky is developing a drama series on beloved composer Mozart’s time in Vienna from Giri/Haji writer Joe Barton and produced by Patrick Melrose indie Two Cities Television.

Named after Mozart’s middle name, The Hamden Journal understands five-parter Amadeus has not yet been greenlit but is in advanced stages of development, with Two Cities’ Michael Jackson and Stephen Wright exec producing along with Barton.

The series is set in the late 1700s and follows Mozart’s time composing in Vienna. Casting is currently taking place, with several understood to be in the frame to play the lead role of Mozart.

The show will likely air on Sky Max, the Sky entertainment channel that was formerly called Sky One.

Barton, who cut his teeth on the likes of Humans, has become one of the most prolific British writing talents. He was lauded for the BBC/Netflix’s Giri/Haji and recently wrote Sky’s Paapa Essiedu-starring The Lazarus Project, which was acquired by TNT, along with creating Netflix YA drama The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself.

He is also writing the script for J.J. Abrams’ Cloverfield sequel from Paramount Pictures.

STV Studios-backed Two Cities also drew plaudits for a Sky show, the Benedict Cumberbatch-starring adaptation of Patrick Melrose. It is also behind upcoming BBC police drama Blue Lights.

Sky declined to comment on Amadeus.