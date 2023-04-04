Sky Deutschland’s Quirin Schmidt Exits For Gaumont – The Hamden Journal

Long-serving Sky Deutschland exec Quirin Schmidt is moving to Gaumont as an executive producer in April.

Schmidt helped build Sky’s in-house production division in Germany, where he was oversaw three seasons of the German-Austrian crime series Der Pass, dramedy Ich Und Die Anderen and mystery series Hausen.

He has an existing relationship with Gaumont’s President in Germany, producer Sabine de Mardt, and producer Andreas Bareiss through Sky Original comedy series Die Wespe (The Wasp).

In his new role at Gaumont, Schmidt be responsible for developing and producing films and series.

“Quirin is a great asset to our company,” said de Mardt. “Not least our collaboration on Die Wespe showed us that he is exactly the right executive producer for our team.

“We are convinced that Quirin, with his creativity, his flair for extraordinary stories and his broad network in the industry, will contribute significantly to realizing our ambitious goals and setting new milestones together.”

Schmidt said: “Especially at a time when our industry is facing new tasks and challenges, I couldn’t ask for a more exciting environment to work with colleagues to tell stories that are meaningful and challenge and entertain our audience in a positive way.”

Elke Walthelm, Executive President Content at Sky Germany, said: “We at Sky Germany are proud of the success and influence Quirin Schmidt has had on our in-house productions as executive producer. We are sure that he will realize impressive projects in his new position at Gaumont. We wholeheartedly wish him all the best and look forward to following his future productions.”