Skiers medal in brutal conditions

The Winter Olympics are nearly over, but athletes competing up on the mountains outside of Beijing were dealt with perhaps the worst weather they’ve seen so far throughout the Games on Saturday.

Here’s everything you missed overnight from the Olympics.

American duo wins silver, gold in freestyle skiing

Freestyle skiing survived gusty, frigid conditions in Zhangjikaou on Saturday, and a in hand.

David Wise and Alex Ferriera won the silver and bronze medal, respectively, in the freestyle skiing competition on Saturday. Wise finished with a score of 90.75, and Ferreira was just behind him at 86.75.

New Zealand’s Nico Porteous won the gold medal, and celebrated accordingly with his team on the mountain after.

Temperatures on the mountain felt like minus-12 degrees Fahrenheit while wind increased throughout the competition.

The conditions were so bad, plenty of athletes — including American-turned-Great Britain competitor Gus Kenworthy — wiped out. 10 of the 12 riders fell at least once during their runs.

Alpine skiing rescheduled due to weather

Though plenty called for freestyle skiing to be canceled, it went on as scheduled.

The .

The weather caused organizers to cancel Saturday’s event and push it back until Sunday — the final day of the Games. There is a chance that the event could be canceled altogether.

The event was set to be the last for American star Mikaela Shiffrin at the Games.

Speed skating sportsmanship

in the men’s 1,000-meter speed skating event, all out of sportsmanship.

The Netherlands skater was matched up with Canada’s Laurent Dubreuil in the final run of the competition, and both were trying to beat Verbij’s teammate Tim Krol — who was leading with a time of 1:07.92.

Yet during their race, Verbij realized that he was well behind Dubreuil. Even though Verbij was in contention for a medal, Dubreuil was 0.73 seconds ahead of the leader’s pace.

Story continues

So, instead of staying in the race and potentially crashing, Verbij pulled up and let his Canadian counterpart try for gold.

Dubreuil eventually finished in second, but the act of sportsmanship was still incredible.

.