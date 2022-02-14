Ski jump built in front of old steel mill

BEIJING — No, they’re not nuclear plant towers.

Three decades of the opening credits of “The Simpsons” have primed us to assume that any concave cylinders like those looming over Springfield — or over Big Air Shougang, the marquee venue of the 2022 Olympics — are nuclear towers.

Not so, in this case. The cooling towers behind the big air ramp are part of the former Shougang Steel Mill and now form a stunning, if perplexing, backdrop to the world’s first permanent big air facility. Used last week for freestyle skiing and this week for snowboard big air, the Shougang facility stands as Beijing 2022’s finest venue … even if its future utility seems more debatable than the Bird’s Nest stadium or the Ice Cube arena.

“It is amazing what everybody was able to do here,” freeski big air gold medalist Eileen Gu said last week. “Aesthetically, scientifically, technically, to be able to pull this off in such a professional manner speaks volumes to the commitment China has put into winter sports.”

But even skiers without a vested interest in promoting China have high praise for the facility. “I’m delighted freeski and snowboard have got their first permanent big air stadium,” Norway’s Birk Ruud, men’s freeski big air gold medalist, said last week. “It’s a big step in the sport. It’s really great.”

“The venue is amazing,” said Great Britain’s Kirsty Muir. “The big air jump rides so well and it is such a cool place to have the jump in. I really love it.”

“They pretty much just spliced a mountain jump and put it in the city,” Team USA’s Alex Hall said. “It’s pretty perfect-looking.”

USA skier Colby Stevenson competes in the freestyle skiing freeski big air final at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, on Feb. 9, 2022. (Xiong Qi/Xinhua via Getty Images)

“We have had city big airs in the past, and they’ve been all scaffolding, so they’ve been a bit smaller. A smaller in-run, a bit narrower, smaller landing and shorter,” said Hall’s teammate, Mac Forehand. “So it’s cool we get to see a jump like we’d see in the mountain in the city.”

Forehand was referencing the temporary big air facilities built at ballparks in the run-up to the 2022 Olympics. Boston’s Fenway Park and Atlanta’s Truist Field each hosted one, but both, by their temporary nature, were less stable than a permanent, embedded facility.

“A lot of times the city big airs they build with scaffolding, they’re pretty sketchy and it can be scary to do your bigger tricks,” Team USA freeski big air silver medalist Colby Stevenson said, “but this one looks a lot safer, with a steeper landing, and it should be awesome.”

A symbol of change

Big Air Shougang was designed as one of the signature venues of the 2022 Games, and China astutely chose its location — cooling towers and all — as a symbol of the change the nation wished to show the world.

Shougang, a Chinese state-owned steel manufacturer, once ran the mammoth mill. But pollution concerns around the time of the 2008 Olympics forced the shutdown of the mill and the movement of its operations to a nearby province. The relics of industry remain — hulks of factories, smokestacks and those cooling towers — but the Chinese government is now looking to repurpose the entire area into something more usable for its population. Plans call for, among other aims, transforming the cooling towers into a wedding venue, which would certainly lead to striking first photos for newlyweds.

Sweden’s Henrik Harlaut performs a trick during the freestyle skiing freeski big air qualification at the Winter Olympic Games at Big Air Shougang on February 07, 2022 in Beijing. (David Ramos/Getty Images)

Big Air Shougang sits at the centerpiece of the industrial area’s redesign. Completed in October 2019, it was slated to host an entire series of run-up events to the 2022 Games. It hosted exactly one — in December 2019 — before the world intervened.

Designed by the Chinese architecture firm of TeamMinus, which also built the National Ski Jumping Center in Zhangjiakou, Big Air Shougang went through several iterations. (A proposal to place the jump in Tiananmen Square was quickly scrapped, for obvious reasons.) As it turns out, the jump could have been even closer to the cooling towers than it already is.

“We tried to get the lift inside one of the cooling towers so you would see the athletes walk out of nowhere at the start of their jumps,” Prof. Zhang Li, the project’s chief architect, told the Olympics Information Service recently. “But these cooling towers are very fragile structures, and if you make a hole in the skin, then probably they will collapse.”

Like all Olympic planners, China officials proclaim grandiose future uses for Big Air Shougang, including as a venue for “different national and international sports events,” “fitness-for-all and public experience programs” and “winter sports carnivals,” and as-yet-undefined “sports, cultural and business events” in other seasons. Whether or not any of these plans come to pass, Big Air Shougang has shown how to transplant a mountain sport down to the masses in cities.

Big Air’s relatively small footprint — this course rises about 180 feet at the start and runs nearly the length of two football fields — means it can fit neatly into urban areas. In turn, its presence in cities, as opposed to distant mountains, makes a Big Air event that much more appealing as a sports destination. Throw in a raucous crowd — when that’s possible again — with some pulsing music and death-defying jumpers, and you’ve got yourself the makings of a sports destination, whether in China or elsewhere.

“Bringing a sport like a mountain sport, that’s usually so inaccessible for a lot of people and so far away to the city, and showing them what it’s all about in that sort of environment, is pretty sweet,” Hall said. “It adds a good dimension to our sport and opens people’s eyes as to what it is and the fact that you can, with the right facilities, also do it in the city. There’s more places to ski than just in the mountains, and [Big Air Shougang] kind of opens that door.”