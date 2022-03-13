Skeptics out in full force as fans react to Kirk Cousins extension

Not everyone is on board with the Minnesota Vikings offering quarterback Kirk Cousins a contract extension. There have always been skeptics that believe the contract outweighs the talent as far as Cousins is concerned.

So the Vikings bumping his salary to $40 million in 2022 and adding on another $35 million in fully guaranteed money in 2023, along with a no trade clause, has some fans upset.

Sure, Cousins being on the field gives the Vikings the chance to win football games right now, but his overpriced contract has limited the team from making other moves. By agreeing to this deal, the Vikings are hitching themselves to the same wagon as former general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer.

That obviously didn’t go over very well for the previous regime. We’ll have to wait and see how everything unfolds under Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell.

For now, here’s what fans are saying about the move on social media.

Some Vikings fans were not happy about the extension

Not everyone was upset

