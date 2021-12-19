Sixth child dies after Australian bouncy castle tragedy

A sixth child has passed away in Australia from a horrific tragedy at Hillcrest Primary Schooly that saw a sudden gust of wind send an inflatable play castle 33 feet into the air, according to a report.

Chace Harrison, 11, died Sunday afternoon from injuries sustained in the incident, while two other children remain in critical condition and a third recovers at home, local authorities said.

The accident occurred when a gust of wind swept the bouncy house up into the air along with the kids who were on the inside killing five of them. EPA/ETHAN JAMES AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

An investigation is underway into whether the bouncy castle was properly secured to the ground, and what went wrong to lead to the child deaths. EPA/ETHAN JAMES AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Five other fifth- and sixth-graders from Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, Tasmania died in the fall.

“Our thoughts continue to be with his family and all other families and loved ones of the children involved,” Tasmania Police Commissioner Darren Hine said, according to the Australian Associated Press.

With Post wires