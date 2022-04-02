Sixteen-year-old Anna Davis wins 2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur as the lone player under par

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Patrons returned in full-force on Saturday for the final round of the 2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, and the players did not disappoint.

Playing in the third-to-last group, 16-year-old Anna Davis turned in the second lowest round of the day, a 3-under 69, to post a number at 1 under, two shots behind then-leader Latanna Stone. After Stone made a costly double-bogey on the par-4 17th thanks to a three putt, the two were tied for the lead with just the 18th remaining for Stone. The LSU junior had a putt to force a playoff that missed wide left, earning Davis the win.

Making her first appearance at the ANWA, Davis became the second teenage winner following Tsubasa Kajitani in 2021. Currently ranked second in the AJGA Rolex Rankings, Davis won the Girls Junior PGA Championship last July and was a member of the 2021 U.S. Junior Solheim Cup team.

Five shots off the lead, Rachel Kuehn got off to a hot start with three straight birdies on Nos. 2, 3, and 4, as well was No. 7 to make the turn at 4 under on the day. With a chance to put up a number and apply pressure to the leaders, Kuehn made bogey on 18 to sign for a 69, ultimately finishing solo-seventh.

“I was very nervous. Definitely the most people I’ve played in front of. Got on the first tee, and I turned around and Annika Sorenstam sat there, and I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, I have to hit the fairway.’ Didn’t hit the fairway,” said Kuehn with a laugh, “but it really is cool to see so many people out here supporting women’s golf. It’s just incredible. I think it’s a testament to what Augusta is doing here.”

Stone’s teammate Ingrid Lindblad, who finished T-3 at last year’s ANWA, shot the low round of the day, a 4-under 68 aided by a pair of eagles on the par-5 8th and 15th holes. The LSU junior finished T-2 alongside Stone at even par.

Playing in the final group alongside Stone, Beatrice Wallin finished with birdies on two of her final three holes to finish T-4 alongside Benedetta Moresco and Amari Avery. The Florida State senior is the only player to play in all three editions of the ANWA and finish inside the top 10 (T-7 in 2019 and T-10 in 2021).