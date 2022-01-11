Sixers want to package Tobias Harris with Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers have begun to attach Tobias Harris to their trade discussions of Ben Simmons, according to Brian Windhorst and Marc J. Spears of ESPN. Harris signed a five-year, $180 million deal with the 76ers during the 2019 offseason. “I’m hearing they want to include Tobias Harris,” said Spears of Philadelphia’s trade talks with the Atlanta Hawks. “Me too,” replied Windhorst. “That is the word out there because they can’t necessarily get an All-Star they want in return right now, as the Sixers have continued their talks, they’ve talked to teams about trading Tobias and Ben.”

I was told that when Tobias Harris’ name was out there that the Blazers had no interest in trading CJ (McCollum) for Tobias. -via Spotify / December 11, 2021