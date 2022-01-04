Sixers’ Tobias Harris needs to rethink picking a fight with the Philly fans

PHILADELPHIA — Tobias Harris is picking a fight that he’s not going to win.

Joel Embiid got past a similar situation with the fans after shushing the crowd for booing in a February 2020 game against the Bulls, but he’s the 76ers’ franchise cornerstone and a perennial starting all-star center. It’s going to be more difficult for Harris.

Admittedly frustrated at his shooting struggles this season, Harris, who was 3 for 10 at the time and hadn’t converted some chances close to the basket, missed a short bank shot and heard some boos from the Philly faithful late in the second quarter of Monday night’s 133-113 home victory over the Rockets.

Sixers forward Tobias Harris misses a first-half shot against the Rockets on Monday night.

Harris raised both arms in the air, encouraging the fans to increase the volume, which some did.

There were more boos directed at him several times in the second half, including when Harris lost the ball on a drive late in the third period. He also hollered “don’t (freakin’) clap” to the fans upon knocking down a fourth-quarter fadeaway jumper.

“It was nothing,” Embiid said. “It happens to the best of us. (It was) a frustrating night. It’s hard when you’re not making shots. He’s going to be better. I have a lot of faith in him.

“Two years ago, I did the same thing. Like I always say, fans are going to be fans. … If we go on a 15-0 run and the other team scores, they’re going to boo. That’s Philly. I love it.”

Harris, who finished with 14 points on 6-for-15 shooting (0 for 3 on 3-pointers), is averaging 18.3 points this season, which is only 1.2 points below last year’s figure. But his 3-point percentage has dropped from .394 a season ago to .287 in 2021-22. Fans want more from the highest-paid Sixer, a veteran who signed a near-max contract worth $180 million over five years, and the money is a reason they blame Harris for some of the 20-16 Sixers’ struggles.

Embiid can put up monster numbers like he did with Monday’s 31-point, 15-rebound, 10-assist dominant performance, giving him his third career triple-double and propelling the Sixers to victory against a willing but undermanned opponent.

Harris is a solid player but not a closer or elite-level talent. He’s a complementary piece, which the fans understand, and can help the Sixers win as a power forward who uses his quickness against bigger players and size on smaller opponents.

“When I saw him raise his hands and they were booing … we talked about it at halftime (that) the only thing that matters is who’s in that locker room,” said acting coach Dan Burke, who is 3-0 filling in for Doc Rivers (COVID health and safety protocols).

“Part of where we have to grow from my experience from last year is our focus — shut out that noise. When we’re between those lines, it can’t be the officials, it can’t be the fans, it can’t be anything like that.”

While Harris, who wasn’t available to the media afterward Monday, recorded a triple-double with 19 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in a Dec. 28 road win over the Raptors, he’s hit just 13 of 41 field goal attempts (.317) in his last three contests (he’s 0 for 5 on 3s).

It’s no secret a portion of Sixers fans preferred Jimmy Butler, who wants the ball in his hands late in games and has a history of hitting big shots, over Harris. But Butler is mercurial and can grate on teammates and coaches, as he did when he “aggressively challenged” former coach Brett Brown during a December 2018 film session in Portland. The Sixers weighed all of the factors and chose Harris, who is a better teammate than Butler and more supportive of his coaches.

Harris probably knows continuing the back and forth with the Philly faithful during Friday’s game against the Spurs, which follows a Wednesday road meeting with the Magic, would only be worse for him.

Harris needs to do his talking on the floor and produce the way he did a year ago, when he merited serious all-star consideration. Attack the rim, make quick decisions and don’t overdribble or go side to side with the ball. Keep hitting the boards and finding open teammates, as he did Monday with six rebounds, six assists and just one turnover. Rinse. Repeat.

“He presses so hard on himself,” Burke said. “He’s got to understand Doc has so much confidence in him. We all do. We pulled together and Joel was saying, ‘Call this play for Tobias. Call that play.’ I saw his teammates lifting him up.”

The ball is in Harris’ court and he can find his way out of this. What he did Monday isn’t the way to make it happen, though.

