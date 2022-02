One thought on every Philadelphia 76ers player at the All-Star break

The Philadelphia 76ers have been in need of a big man after they sent Andre Drummond to the Brooklyn Nets in the deal that sent James Harden to the Sixers. They were using young big man Paul Reed as well as new addition Paul Millsap, but the Sixers have been looking for somebody bigger.

With a roster spot open, Philadelphia will sign 7-year veteran Willie Cauley-Stein to a 10-day deal. He last played on Nov. 27 for the Dallas Mavericks before he was waived by the team on Jan. 15.

Cauley-Stein averaged 1.9 points and 2.1 rebounds for Dallas in 18 games before he was waived. He has also played for the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors before now joining the Sixers.

The Sixers now have their Drummond replacement to backup Joel Embiid, at least for the moment. Cauley-Stein will have 10 days to impress coach Doc Rivers and the Sixers before they make a decision on his future after the 10 days.

