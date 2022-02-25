MINNEAPOLIS, MINN.–The Philadelphia 76ers have a brand new star joining Joel Embiid in the form of James Harden after swinging a huge deal for him at the deadline on Feb. 10 and as they move forward with their new duo, it is important for them to gain chemistry.

As Harden is set to make his Sixers debut on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road, the team’s star duo got after each other after practice on Thursday at the University of Minnesota.

After practice wrapped up, Embiid and Harden went 1-on-1 with each other in the post. Harden missed the first shot before Embiid went to work against The Beard showing off his immense skill package down low.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

As the Sixers now get set to take on the Timberwolves, this will kick off a 24-game sprint to the playoffs for Philadelphia. They will have to work everything out on the floor in order to get themselves ready for the postseason and it will be up to Embiid and Harden to lead the way.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

List

Sixers 3 goals: Willie Cauley-Stein needs to prove himself as a backup

Related

Sixers have a high praise for star James Harden as underrated passer

Doc Rivers reacts to Sixers adding Willie Cauley-Stein on buyout market

Sixers discuss expectations for James Harden ahead of his big debut