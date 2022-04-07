Sixers react to Matisse Thybulle being ineligible to play vs. Raptors

The Philadelphia 76ers received some tough news ahead of their road matchup with the Toronto Raptors on Thursday when they found out that Matisse Thybulle would be ineligible to play.

This is due to the fact that Canada has a rule that one has to be fully vaccinated to enter the country starting on Jan. 15. Thybulle played in Philadelphia’s first contest in Toronto back on Dec. 28 before the rule came into effect.

As the Sixers prepared for the Raptors on Thursday, coach Doc Rivers was asked about the issue with Thybulle and reacted accordingly. He focused on the fact that it is just one game, but the Sixers and the Raptors look like they will face off in the playoffs so they will need Thybulle for Games 3 and 4.

For what it’s worth, the Sixers have a 46.7% chance at finishing as the No. 4 seed and the Raptors have an 89.8% chance at finishing as the No. 5 seed per basketball-reference. This is the most likely scenario for the Sixers in the playoffs.

Veteran Danny Green, who will most likely start in place of Thybulle, also chimed in as he expressed some disappointment with the situation.

The Sixers and the Raptors will tipoff at 7:30 p.m. EDT from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

