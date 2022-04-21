Sixers, Raptors fans won’t be happy with NBA’s L2M report originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The main takeaway of the Sixers’ wild overtime Game 3 win over the Raptors is how Joel Embiid put the team on his back after halftime and willed his team to a very unlikely win. Beyond that, both teams had issues with the officiating.

The NBA does a very good job of evaluating its referees year-round. They are also very transparent about their evaluations. The day after games, the league reveals what’s called their L2M report, which goes through each potential call (or no-call) of the final two minutes close games (plus overtime where applicable) with a fine-toothed comb, to determine if each play was correctly called.

Let’s just say that the league’s L2M report from this game won’t make anybody happy.

There was plenty to get into from last night’s game, but let’s begin with James Harden’s sixth foul with 27.5 seconds left. After an in-game replay review, the call stood, and the L2M report confirmed it was the correct call.

There was a questionable no-call on the final play of regulation.

Off the missed Embiid 3-pointer, Tobias Harris gets the offensive rebound – in spite of OG Anunoby climbing Harris like a tree – and appears to be fouled by Fred VanVleet before he can wriggle free to get a shot off, which ends up short. Both violations could have resulted in free throws for Harris that could have iced the game. The L2M ruled the play a correct no-call. What?!?

Moving ahead to the play that won it for the Sixers, do you wonder how Joel Embiid is able to break free? Take a look at Tobias Harris just before Danny Green inbounds the ball.

That… doesn’t look like your typical screen. Harris said afterward it was the best screen he had ever set, and now I see why.

However! Checking the L2M report:

Harris (PHI) makes marginal contact with Achiuwa (TOR) during the screen attempt.

I mean… they checked it out, and they said it was marginal, so I guess that means it was marginal.

These reports are supposed to make fans feel better about things, that the league is trying really hard to make sure everything is fair. I’m not sure this report did that in this case.