Tobias Harris opens up on future plans with Sixers, fan criticism, trades

At this point, everybody knows that the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets are interested in getting a deal done centered around Nets star James Harden and disgruntled Sixers star Ben Simmons.

Simmons has yet to play for Philadelphia 54 games into the season as it is clear that he wants out of the City of Brotherly Love and the Nets have been trending in the wrong direction with the injuries to Kevin Durant and Joe Harris as well as Kyrie Irving’s unvaccinated status. Therefore, Harden has been frustrated with the situation in Brooklyn.

Both teams are trending toward finally getting a deal despite the Nets continuing to deny that they will trade Harden. Per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on an episode of “Get Up” on Wednesday morning:

The teams are absolutely engaged in trade discussions. I know that there’s people saying things on the record trying to act like that’s not happening, but it is absolutely happening. There is definite motivation from both sides to make this fall into place. The Sixers were out there yesterday, having trade negotiations with other teams looking to clear roster spots looking to move other players on their roster, including Tobias Harris, in what looks like ancillary moves to support a James Harden arrival. The issue is can they settle the issues by three o’clock tomorrow because from what I am told, Brooklyn’s ask is still Ben Simmons and two or three other pieces, draft picks and players on the Sixers roster. The Sixers don’t want to do that, but we are in right now as far as I can tell, we’re in the deal zone between Harden and Simmons. I suspect they’re going to get it done. I’m not going to tell you for sure they’re gonna get it done, but it’s trending in that direction.

The Sixers have begun preparing for Harden as they have even talked to the Oklahoma City Thunder about a possible trade involving Tobias Harris going to the Thunder in order to clear enough cap space for his arrival. The Sixers will have a lot to figure out, but it does appear that Harden will be a member of this team one way or another.

