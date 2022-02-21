A list of the top 10 3-point shooters in Philadelphia 76ers history

The 2022 NBA All-Star game is in the books as Team LeBron came away with a 163-160 win over Team Durant as LeBron James went back to Cleveland and knocked down a tough jumper to end it with the Elam Ending.

However, the MVP on the night went to Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry. The 2-time MVP went for 50 points–two shy of the record set by Anthony Davis in 2017–and he knocked down an All-Star game record 16 3-pointers.

Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson was courtside for the festivities and the Sixers legend was honored at halftime as a member of the 75th anniversary team. He took to Instagram as he was in awe of what Curry did on Sunday night.

While Curry put on a show, the Sixers were well-represented by Joel Embiid who had 36 points and 10 rebounds to go along with four assists for Team Durant.

As for Iverson, he continues to show his love and appreciation for the great players of today’s game. He has shown this type of appreciation to the stars of today in the past and he will likely continue to do so in the future.

