Sixers knock off Timberwolves in James Harden’s debut

The Philadelphia 76ers began a new era on Friday when they welcomed James Harden to the lineup for his team debut against the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road. The Sixers wanted to start play after the All-Star break on a good note and they were able to do so in the Twin Cities.

Harden had an impressive debut by scoring 27 points on 7-for-12 shooing and 5-for-7 from deep, 12 assists, and eight rebounds as he got his new teammates involved while also doing what he does and getting to the foul line. The Sixers were able to come away with a 133-102 win on the road and get the Harden era off to a good start.

Joel Embiid did what he does as he led the Sixers with 34 and 10 rebounds, Tyrese Maxey had 28 points, Matisse Thybulle added 11, seven rebounds, and three steals, and Tobias Harris had six and four assists.

Here are the player grades following a win over the Timberwolves:

Tyrese Maxey: A-

It’s good to see that Maxey will continue to be aggressive next to Harden and Embiid. He was looking for his shot early and he was able to knock down an early triple. He was the beneficiary of some terrific passes from Harden in the open court, but he struggled defensively against D’Angelo Russell. Other than the defensive issues, he had an excellent offensive game as he got himself some easy buckets and he created a lot of open looks in the halfcourt.

James Harden: A+

Considering it was his debut, Harden didn’t push the envelope too much in the early going. A lot of his contributions early was making sure his teammates got involved and they touched the ball. His first bucket did involve him taking Anthony Edwards off the dribble to the basket for an And-1 layup so that showed off his skill. He also made a catch-and-shoot triple after relocating to the corner which is something not normally seen in his game. Overall, this was as good of a debut one can think of for a guy who hasn’t played since Feb. 2.

Matisse Thybulle: A

Thybulle got caught on a Russell pump fake early which led to a 4-point play for the Minnesota point guard. He did benefit from getting out in transition and getting some easy layups, and he even had an impressive putback slam to end the first half, but at some point, he really does need to start knocking down these open triples he gets. He was able to do so to start the third quarter which is a good sign for him and the Sixers.

Tobias Harris: D+

Harris seems to be one guy who will benefit greatly from Harden’s arrival. His first bucket was a walk-in 3-pointer off a pass from The Beard and that is going to be huge for him. He didn’t shoot the ball well in this one other than knocking down two triples in the first half and that hurts his grade in this one, but being able to play next to a playmaker should do wonders for Harris and allow him to get into a rhythm as they continue to play next to each other. A lot of his looks were wide-open in this one and that will continue going forward.

Joel Embiid: A+

An early development for Embiid was him rolling to the basket off a screen on Harden. That isn’t a natural thing for him as he normally pops out on those looks. He drew a foul early on Karl-Anthony Towns and that began a bit of a foul line parade for him. That allowed him to be effective despite some poor shooting early. He had 14 points in the first half despite shooting only 2-for-8 at the half. He got going in the third quarter as he shot 5-for-7 in the third to help Philadelphia gain some separation in this one. He ended up shooting 10-for-18 on the night.

Georges Niang: C

The message seemed to be clear for the Sixers. If your name isn’t Harden or Embiid, move or shoot the ball. Niang immediately caught a pass and took a triple and knocked it down early. Other than that, nothing really stood out for Niang in this one.

Danny Green: C+

The ball movement was crisp for Philadelphia and Green was able to take advantage of it when he knocked down a corner triple. He wasn’t able to get anything going after that shot until the fourth quarter, however. It was good to see him get a look there late to help the Sixers ice this one.

Furkan Korkmaz: C-

The 5-year veteran from Turkey only took one shot in this one and that won’t cut it for the bench unit. They need him to be able to provide offense for this team off the bench as that is his one role for this team.

Paul Millsap: D+

This was an opportunity for Millsap to become a fixture in the rotation and he passed up a lot of looks early on. He drove the lane in the first quarter and he passed up a dunk to pass it out to Korkmaz that was definitely befuddling. He had two points in his initial stint, but he probably should have had eight due to just passing up open looks. He didn’t do much in the second half either as it was an overall tough night.

Shake Milton: D-

This was a rough go on offense for Milton. He air-balled his first 3-pointer and then he missed again from deep a few possessions later. He will have to find his rhythm shooting the ball if he wants to continue to get playing time on this roster.

