Sixers’ Joel Embiid issued Flagrant 1, but not ejected, after kicking Nets’ Nic Claxton

Game 3 between the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets didn’t take long to get controversial.

Early in the first quarter, Sixers star Joel Embiid hit Nets center Nic Claxton with a kick from the ground after the big man pointedly took a step over the MVP favorite. The kick hit Claxton near the groin and sent him to the ground.

Embiid avoided an ejection, but was issued a Flagrant 1 for his actions. Claxton received a technical foul for stepping over Embiid.

The kick and non-ejection came two days after the stomp heard ’round the world, in which Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was ejected from Game 2 against the Sacramento Kings for stomping on the chest of Kings big man Domantas Sabonis.

The stomp was preceded by Sabonis grabbing Green’s leg while down on the floor, but the NBA decided Green’s repeat offender status warranted a one-game suspension, to be served in Game 3 on Thursday. We can only wonder what Green was thinking while watching Embiid not get ejected for a similar offense, though we might found out soon knowing Green.