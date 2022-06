Deadline

Friday Ratings: NBA Finals Top The Night, But There’s An Asterisk Attached To Its Win

The National Basketball Assn. topped Friday’s ratings by a healthy margin, the game coming in with a 2.3 and 7.95 million viewers in the early results. Those numbers may go up when finalized. In the Friday game, the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics to tie the best-of-seven series at 2-2. It’s now down […]