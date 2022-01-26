Sixers, Hawks discussed blockbuster Ben Simmons-John Collins trade

The 76ers and Hawks briefly kicked around a trade of Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris for John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari, league sources told HoopsHype. However, those talks stalled quickly, with Atlanta uninterested in Harris and unlikely to be able to flip him to a third team.

Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

‘Discussing the interest the Philadelphia 76ers have in James Harden, more Ben Simmons trade intel, and the mental toughness of Tyrese Maxey’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN2391796674 – 6:09 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Mavs losing THJ to a fractured 5th metatarsal. Historically that’s at least an 8-week injury, with a more complicated recovery for a fair number of them, e.g. Zion, KD, Ben Simmons. – 11:38 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Updated #NBA column: A smaller starting lineup without Ben Simmons has resulted in the #Sixers not being as good of a rebounding team this season. That needs to change in the second half of the year: https://t.co/TTvWACN8vV pic.twitter.com/iDpLAljYLw – 11:30 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

The Sixers-Ben Simmons drama is weighing on @AdamLefkoe. 😂#TheMismatch

Presented by @FDSportsbook. pic.twitter.com/2LUN7Luffg – 10:15 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

New episode of @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk about James Harden cooling on BKN, Jerami Grant drawing interest around the league and the Hawks maybe looking to move John Collins. We’re closing in on 15K subscribers. Put us over the top!

youtu.be/B4mBUCg8ab0 – 5:42 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

AK checking couch cushions for an extra $26 mill a year to get in the John Collins sweepstakes! pic.twitter.com/fkj13UGvmO – 4:52 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

With Atlanta Hawks big man John Collins reportedly frustrated and potentially on the move, @NekiasNBA and @esidery teamed up to break down several possible destinations for Collins ahead of the NBA’s Feb. 10 trade deadline: basketballnews.com/stories/examin… – 4:46 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Daryl Morey wasting an MVP level season from Joel Embiid and hoping to trade Ben Simmons in a sign and trade for 32-year old James Harden this summer is not the Daryl Morey I remember. He never sat around and waited – 1:08 PM

Sam Amick @sam_amick

Is there a James Harden-Daryl Morey reunion in the works? The Sixers certainly hope so. And as we reported yesterday morning, that vision makes it all the more likely that Ben Simmons stays put past the trade deadline. Details here, with @Shams Charania

theathletic.com/3088096/2022/0… – 12:51 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Matisse Thybulle (shoulder) has been upgraded to questionable for tonight’s game against the Pelicans.

Danny Green (hip), Seth Curry (ankle), Shake Milton (back) and Ben Simmons (personal reasons) remain out. – 11:56 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Let’s say, hypothetically, the 76ers have the option to trade Ben Simmons straight up for James Harden, Bradley Beal or Damian Lillard in the offseason.

Who do you think their first choice would be? Who would your first choice be? – 11:36 AM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

Ever-important behind Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons trade talks, James Harden has recently told several confidants—including former teammates and coaches—of his growing interest to explore other opportunities outside of Brooklyn this summer. More at @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/29527… – 10:31 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

James Harden or bust? Sources indicate the Sixers are all-in even if it means prolonging the Ben Simmons saga inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 11:53 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

James Harden-Ben Simmons trade rumors aren’t going away #nets nypost.com/2022/01/24/jam… via @nypostsports – 10:03 PM

Sam Amick @sam_amick

ICYMI, the Sixers have their sights set on a summer deal for James Harden and appear willing to hold onto Ben Simmons past this trade deadline. More here, with @Shams Charania, at @TheAthletic

theathletic.com/3088096/2022/0… – 8:07 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

“No one is giving up three picks and an A-level player, who may be a B next to Joel, just to get Ben back,” a league source said.

James Harden or bust? Sources indicate the #Sixers are all-in even if it means prolonging the Ben Simmons saga inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 6:27 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

There are 17 days until the NBA trade deadline, and if Ben Simmons is still a Sixer at that point, I will be extremely disappointed. – 3:42 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Alongside this morning’s Sixers-related Harden reporting, there was a refresh on teams who have discussed (recently or earlier in the season) the possibility of getting Simmons.

So which rumored suitors for Ben Simmons make most sense for deadline deal?

phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-dead… – 3:20 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

James Harden or bust? Sources indicate the Sixers are all in even if it means prolonging Ben Simmons saga inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 3:20 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: 76ers requested multiple first-rounders to trade Ben Simmons for Kings’ Tyrese Haliburton or Hawks’ John Collins nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/24/rep… – 2:23 PM

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

The Ben Simmons reports are becoming more and more ludicrous. Oh Brooklyn is gonna be leaping at the chance to trade Harden for him this summer? Give me a break. You float pie-in-the-sky stuff when you have no leverage. Philly has no leverage. He’s legit damaged as a trade asset. – 11:02 AM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Ben Simmons trade rumors: 76ers prefer to wait on James Harden or other star in offseason, per report

cbssports.com/nba/news/ben-s… – 10:20 AM

Sam Amick @sam_amick

Story on the Ben Simmons latest with @Shams Charania, at @TheAthletic

Based on the current market, the Sixers have their eyes on landing a superstar this summer – preferably James Harden.

theathletic.com/3088096/2022/0… – 9:48 AM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

76ers prefer to wait to pursue James Harden or another superstar in offseason and want to save Ben Simmons for that potential deal over current market, per sources with knowledge and rival teams.

Details and Simmons latest with @Sam Amick at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3088096/2022/0… – 9:35 AM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

With Ben Simmons gone, Joel Embiid has had to step up and do more on the offensive end in terms of his passing and playmaking for others. He discussed that after a win over the Spurs on the road. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/24/joe… via @SixersWire – 7:58 AM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Not a high-scoring night for John Collins (8 points), but he actually has a team-high five assists. – 9:19 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

DeMar DeRozan first 40-piece since 2018.

41 PTS

15-21 FG

0-0 3P

He joins Giannis, Westbrook, LaMarcus Aldridge and Ben Simmons as the only players with 40+ points without taking a three since 2015. pic.twitter.com/0FsmWB1IUW – 8:36 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Starters for the Hawks:

Trae Young

Kevin Huerter

De’Andre Hunter

John Collins

Clint Capela

Capela back in the starting lineup in his second game back from a left ankle sprain. – 6:40 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Hawks starters vs. Hornets

Trae Young

Kevin Huerter

De’Andre Hunter

John Collins

Clint Capela – 6:33 PM

Danilo Gallinari’s name also started to circulate among league executives on Monday. His $20 million salary could serve as cap filler for a larger impact veteran. Only $5 million of Gallinari’s salary is guaranteed for next season, the final of his three-year deal. Meanwhile, Solomon Hill, out for the season with a hamstring tear, is a strong trade candidate in order to open a roster spot. -via Bleacher Report / January 14, 2022

Danilo Gallinari on trade rumors: “I’d like to stay until the end of the season also because changing in-season is never easy, for many reasons. But anything can happen “. -via Sky.it / January 12, 2022

Interviewed by Sky Sport, Danilo Gallinari said that he would love to remain with the Hawks for the remainder of the season. There were rumors about his possible trade in the past days. “I am ready to stay and I would love to remain for the remainder of the season because a change of a team is never easy, for several reasons. But anything can happen” Gallinari said. -via Sportando / January 10, 2022