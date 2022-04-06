Sixers guard Matisse Thybulle ruled ineligible to play vs. Raptors

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to wrap up their 3-game road trip on Thursday when they pay a visit to the Toronto Raptors in what could be a playoff preview. The No. 4 seed Sixers and the No. 5 seed Raptors would be the current matchup in the playoffs.

As the Sixers prepare to head to Canada, they received some tough news on Wednesday when they found out that they would be without their top defensive player.

Matisse Thybulle is listed as “ineligible to play” against the Raptors so he will be out. One can only assume, but maybe Thybulle is unvaccinated and he cannot enter Canada. Again, this is only an assumption, but coach Doc Rivers did discuss the Canada vaccination rule recently for this team.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences.

Without Thybulle, the Sixers will have to rely on others to step up in his place. One option could be veteran Danny Green getting the start, but it remains to be seen what Rivers and the Sixers will do.

