Sixers guard Furkan Korkmaz had big game for Turkey at EuroBasket

Associated Press

Harris’ late blast lifts Braves to 4-3 win over Marlins

Michael Harris II had two hits, including a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 4-3 Friday night. Eddie Rosario singled and doubled, and Matt Olson also went deep for the Braves in the opener of a four-game series against their NL East opponent. Marlins reliever Elieser Hernández (2-6) allowed Vaughn Grissom’s leadoff double before Harris connected with a shot that bounced off the upper deck railing in right and put Atlanta ahead 4-2.