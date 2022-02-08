Tobias Harris opens up on future plans with Sixers, fan criticism, trades

Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry had himself a miserable night on Tuesday as he shot just 1-for-9 from the floor and 1-for-6 from deep while picking up four fouls in a 114-109 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

This continues a troubling trend for Curry who entered Tuesday night shooting just 28.1% from deep over his previous six games. That just does not happen for a guy who is one of the best shooters in the game.

To Curry’s defense, he has been battling both ankle and back injuries over the last couple of weeks and that could be playing a factor in his poor play recently. After the tough start on Tuesday, coach Doc Rivers and the staff thought about pulling him at halftime.

“We contemplated at halftime, because he wasn’t moving well at all,” said Rivers. “Not only just offensively, but defensively, you could just tell. He was reaching a lot. That was a tough one because I really thought at halftime, I thought maybe we should sit him and let him get right, and we kinda let him talk us into it.”

At halftime, Curry shot just 0-for-5 and he was 0-for-3 from deep. After halftime, he shot only 1-for-4 from the floor. It was just a struggle for him all night long.

“Those are the ones you wish you could have back because I don’t think he served any purpose being out there tonight with that,” Rivers added. “It is what it is, now.”

With the Sixers having an upcoming back-to-back on Friday and Saturday, maybe this is the time where Rivers and the Sixers will consider sitting Curry a game especially with both Danny Green and Furkan Korkmaz available.

“We got two days, really three days in some ways if you look at it,” Rivers finished. “I think he’ll be fine. It’s not so bad that he can’t play, but I think when you’re struggling with something, sometimes give him those two days. It’s always afterthought, like today (Tuesday) would’ve been perfect, right? We could’ve had yesterday, today, and the two days, that would’ve been five days in a row, but now we can’t get that back, so.”

