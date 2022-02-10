Sixers and Nets Reportedly Nearing Deal for Ben Simmons and James Harden Trade

James Harden and Ben Simmons are currently two of the most talked-about players in the NBA. Recently, whispers of a James Harden-for-Ben Simmons trade has come to light, suggesting that the deal will happen closer to the trade deadline on February 10.

ESPN‘s insider Brian Windhorst has confirmed that matters are “trending” in the direction of a Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers deal. In a recent Get Up episode Windhorst said,

“The teams are absolutely engaged in trade discussions. I know that there are people saying things on the record, trying to act like that’s not happening, but it is absolutely happening. There is definite motivation from both sides to make this fall into place.

The Sixers were out there yesterday having trade negotiations with other teams looking to clear roster spots, looking to move other players on their roster—including Tobias Harris—in what looks like ancillary moves to support a James Harden arrival.”

Windhorst also suggested that Brooklyn still wants “two or three other pieces” in addition to getting Simmons. Since last year, Simmons has been on rocky terms with the Sixers management having been thrown out of practice and suspended due to disorderly conduct. The result of the issues led to Simmons stating that he was “not mentally prepared to play” in October 2021. Since then, Simmons has not yet played with the 76ers. Despite his absence, the Sixers have held fifth place in the Eastern Conference due to Joel Embiid’s rise to star caliber this year.

The Nets are currently dealing with their own fair share of issues with Kevin Durant out with a sprained MCL and Kyrie Irving only eligible to play in away games. They are currently facing a nine-game losing streak and are now eighth in the Eastern Conference. Harden is on track to be a free agent this summer if he opts out of the final season of his deal with the Nets.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, both teams have until February 10 at 3 p.m. EST to negotiate terms and make the deal happen.

Story continues

In other NBA news, Bradley Beal will undergo a season-ending wrist surgery.