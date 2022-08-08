Six people shot at Atlanta park; one dead, 6-year-old critically injured

One person was killed and a 6-year-old child was left in critical condition after a gunman opened fire inside an Atlanta park Sunday evening.

A man in his 30s was fatally shot and five others, including the child, were struck by gunfire during the 7 p.m. shooting, local outlets reported.

The shooting was sparked by an argument during a baseball or softball game that was being played inside Rosa L. Burney park.

“As we’ve said countless times, we’re just asking the citizens just to find a way to resolve conflict without weapons,” Atlanta PD Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. told NBC affiliate 11Alive News.

“We’re just asking people to, you know, step away. We’re asking people just to let bygones be bygones.”

The man in his 30s was rushed to Grady Hospital, but couldn’t be saved, according to the local news station.

The 6-year-old is currently in critical condition at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta – Egleston Hospital, the outlet reported.

The suspect remains at large, police said.

The Atlanta Police Department is asking anyone with information to reach out to their office at 404-614-6544. To remain anonymous, submit tips to Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.