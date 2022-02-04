Six men’s college basketball transfers who have strengthened their teams’ March Madness quest

Going into the 2021-22 men’s college basketball season, one of the biggest story lines centered on how much the sport would change as a result of adjusted NCAA transfer rules.

Every Division I player suddenly had the option of transferring to a different team to better their basketball career, making for a free agency-esque summer. If power conference teams needed to fill out their rosters, this offseason they had mid-major programs and the like from which to poach.

Now that the smoke has cleared and we’re midway through the season – with March Madness right around the corner – we have a better idea of which teams hit the jackpot by adding a player from another team.

A look at the six most successful transfers:

Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe has helped boost Kentucky after a stint with West Virginia.

The 6-9 big man transferred from West Virginia and was expected to make an impact on coach John Calipari’s squad. But Tshiebwe is having an All-American campaign, averaging 16.3 points, 15.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks. His 17 points and 14 rebounds set the tone for UK in a dominant win over Kansas last week, while his 21 points and 22 rebounds against Mississippi State on Jan. 25 when TyTy Washington was out helped carry the Wildcats. Tshiebwe gives this team muscle on the interior and a necessary backbone as a Final Four threat.

James Akinjo, Baylor

The Arizona transfer has helped coach Scott Drew reload offensively after losing the core of his national championship offense. Akinjo (12.9 ppg, 5.7 apg) has been the engine for the Bears, facilitating for others and hitting clutch buckets when needed. His 27 points in a Jan. 4 win over Oklahoma showcased his breakout ability that gives Baylor an X factor for March Madness.

Izaiah Brockington, Iowa State

The Cyclones are Brockington’s third team after having transferred from Penn State and St. Bonaventure before that. The third team has been a charm for the 6-4 guard, as he’s fitting in perfectly for new head coach T. J. Otzelberger’s system. He’s helping turn around an Iowa State program that went 2-22 in 2020-21, including 0-18 in the Big 12. Brockington’s averaging 16.1 points and 7.8 rebounds. He erupted for 29 points and 10 boards in a Dec. 9 victory over in-state rival Iowa.

Wendell Green Jr., Auburn

While K.D. Johnson (Georgia) and Walker Kessler (North Carolina) were more hyped as power conference transfers, it’s been Green (12.1 ppg, 4.9 apg) who has been the glue for this surging No. 1 Auburn squad that’s surprising everyone with its exceptional start. Green, a transfer from mid-major Eastern Kentucky after a breakout freshman campaign, is undersized at 5-11, but he’s crafty and finds a way to make his teammates better with his playmaking.

Alondes Williams, Wake Forest

The do-everything guard from Oklahoma has helped elevate the Demon Deacons (17-5, 7-5 ACC) into national relevancy under second-year coach Steve Forbes. Williams is averaging 19.8 points, 6.8 boards and 5.1 assists, far outpacing his averages at OU (6.7 ppg last season). Williams’ case is a testament to how playing for the right team and the right coach (thanks to the updated transfer policy) can lead to a breakthrough season that’s seen Wake Forest knock out usual ACC kingpins North Carolina and Virginia.

Alfonso Plummer, Illinois

The Fighting Illini, coming off a program-lifting 2020-21 campaign that included a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, suffered a big loss in the transfer pool when up-and-coming guard Adam Miller left for LSU. But coach Brad Underwood filled that hole nicely with veteran guard Plummer from Utah. It’s been an ideal fit, with Plummer (15.8 ppg) making for a nice in-and-out tandem alongside All-American Kofi Cockburn.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College basketball transfer rule helped these six men’s teams the most