Six killed, seven injured in Hamburg, Germany church shooting

At least six people were killed and seven injured during a shooting inside a church in Hamburg, Germany on Thursday.

Hamburg police reported that shots were fired inside a Jehovah’s Witness center in the Gross Borstel district at around 9 p.m. local time.

Police said there was no clear motive yet for the shooting, and the suspects are currently on the run as emergency services arrive at the scene, CNN reports.

Residents in the area received a shelter-in-place order amid the police investigation, with officers currently searching the Alsterdorf area.

In a tweet about the shootings, Hamburg police wrote: “According to initial findings, a shot was fired in a church on Deelböge street in the #GroßBorstel district. Several people were seriously injured, some even fatally. We are on site with a large contingent of forces.”